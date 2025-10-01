Falcons' bye week just became a pressure cooker thanks to these injuries

The Atlanta Falcons went from disaster in Week 3 to full of promise in Week 4. The Falcons' 34-27 victory over the Washington Commanders highlighted their best offensive performance of the season, while Michael Penix Jr. delivered a showing that provided fans no shortage of optimism after the offense was blanked against the Panthers.

Atlanta finally looked like the team fans were expecting to see before the season—explosive, balanced, and dangerous with the football. Amid calls for his job, Zac Robinson's offense finally clicked, but just as the arrow finally pointed upwards, injuries poured cold water on the team's newfound momentum.

Darnell Mooney left the game and didn't return in Week 4, while star cornerback A.J. Terrell missed the Dirty Birds' last two games with a hamstring injury suffered in Week 2 against the Vikings. The week off will provide the pair the opportunity to rest ahead of a daunting primetime matchup with NFL MVP Josh Allen and the Buffalo Bills in Week 6.

Falcons need A.J. Terrell and Darnell Mooney to get healthy during the bye week

Mooney missed the majority of training camp and the Falcons' Week 1 loss with a shoulder injury, but aggravated his hamstring in the win. A slow start to the season has seen the Tulane product's chemistry with Penix, but he still provides the Dirty Birds with the vertical element they crave alongside Drake London.

After signing a three-year, $39 million deal with Atlanta last offseason, he caught 64 passes for 992 yards and five scores in 2024. However, the former fifth-round pick has just seven receptions for 79 yards in 2025, and his struggles have heavily contributed to the offense's slow start.

Yet Terrell's absence has proved even more costly, With the Pro Bowler sidelined, Dee Alford has received additional snaps at outside corner, and it has not gone well. According to Pro Football Focus, Alford amassed a dismal 28.4 PFF grade in Week 4 against the Commanders—which makes it evident how badly this defense needs their CB1 back in the lineup.

Against a top-tier passing attack like Buffalo, missing Terrell could be catastrophic for Jeff Ulbrich's defense. Rookie DB's Billy Bowman Jr. and Xavier Watts have both impressed early on, but Terrell is the team's most important defender, and it doesn't take a rocket scientist to understand why.

Luckily, Raheem Morris has expressed optimism about both of their statuses for Week 6, and it now comes with an extra week of rest. But for a Falcons team desperately needed to cling to this momentum, they'll need to be at full-strength when the best team in the league comes to town.

For more Atlanta Falcons news and analysis