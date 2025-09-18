Falcons’ rookies are fueling a defensive revival nobody saw coming

The difference between the Atlanta Falcons' defense in 2024 and 2025 feels like night and day. For years, Atlanta's unit sat among the worst in football, but in just two weeks, the Dirty Birds have seemingly regained their defensive identity due to an infusion of youth brought in by new defensive coordinator Jeff Ulbrich.

The Falcons are second in the NFL in both total defense and pass defense—and are surrendering just 14.5 points per game. That’s a staggering turnaround for a franchise that hasn’t been recorded a top-10 defensive finish since the heyday of Desmond Trufant and Deion Jones back in 2017.

The biggest catalyst for such a change was the fact that Terry Fontenot's 2025 Draft has looked like a smashing success while setting the stage for a bright future in the A. And the best part? All four rookies are among the league leaders in splash play rate, with first-round edge rusher James Pearce Jr leading the pack by a wide margin.

Rookie Splash Play leaders through Week 2:



Josaiah Stewart with a surprise showing here. pic.twitter.com/N3cPln7Jtk — Austin Mock (@amock419) September 16, 2025

Falcons' rookie class has shined in more ways than one

Both Pearce Jr. and fellow pass-rusher Jalon Walker disrupted Minnesota’s backfield all night, each logging their first NFL sack in the Falcons' 22-6 victory on Sunday Night Football. Atlanta recorded six sacks as a team, and the defense finally turned a corner that fans were waiting to see—and the dominance didn't end up front.



In the secondary, rookies Billy Bowman Jr. and Xavier Watts each snagged their first career interceptions against Vikings starter J.J. McCarthy, while helping hold the rookie signal-caller to just 158 passing yards and a completion percentage below 50%.

Together, the rookie quartet turned what was supposed to be a rebuilding project into a statement performance against one of the NFC’s most hyped young quarterbacks on primetime. If that doesn't turn heads, I don't know what will.

Veteran additions like Leonard Floyd have added leadership and stability to the unit, but make no mistake—this is a defense being fueled by young legs and fresh energy. The injury to A.J. Terrell is a concerning development, but the steadying presence of players like like Floyd and Jessie Bates III are taking pressure off the youngsters.

The Falcons' next three games are against the Panthers, Commanders, and Bills—so Jeff Ulbrich and his guys will face a tough task. There's a chance Washington's Jayden Daniels isn't available in Week 4 as he rehabs a sprained knee, but dates with the reigning NFL MVP and Offensive Rookie of the Year will be the next test for these dazzling rookies.

Two weeks in, the Falcons’ defense looks rejuvenated, fast, and fun. If these rookies continue to shine under the bright lights, Atlanta might be building one of the most exciting young defenses in football.

For more Atlanta Falcons news and analysis: