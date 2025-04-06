Falcons can give Trey Hendrickson what he has long deserved

Trey Hendrickson has been the best player on the Cincinnati Bengals' defense and one of the most underrated players in the NFL for quite some time now. However, the franchise is refusing to pay him the money he deserves.

It all culminated in a trade request to start the offseason. Since then, there has been much debate about whether he will be traded, especially after the Bengals paid their two receivers.

Right now, it feels like he won't get a massive extension with Cincy. It is now time for the Atlanta Falcons to step in, trade some picks, and pay the franchise pass rusher.

Atlanta Falcons should break the bank to land Trey Hendrickson

For as much change that has happened with the Atlanta Falcons over the past decade, one thing has remained the same: their struggles to get to the quarterback. They have tried and tried to land that trustworthy, game-closing rusher, but each has been a swing and a miss.

Trey Hendrickson is a special player who is about as consistent as it gets in the NFL. He has put together back-to-back seasons with 17.5 sacks, all while having no help around him.

The Pro Bowler deserves to be paid like one of the best in the league. His salary currently puts him at the same level as Chase Young, which is quite disrespectful.

While the Falcons don't have much current cap space, they have plenty of maneuverability to hand the pass rusher fair money. Kirk Cousins won't be on the books for too long, and they aren't on the hook for any unreasonable contracts.

Of course, it isn't just about handing Hendrickson money. Offering the Bengals enough compensation for them to split with their defensive leader won't be easy. With that being said, if you wait long enough you might be able to land him for a second- or third-round pick because of his threatening to sit out the season.

Adding a player like Trey Hendrickson would put the Falcons in the playoffs. He is a true game-changer who is worth every penny he asks for.