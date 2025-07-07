Falcons can save NFL's top pass rusher from the Bengals' cheapness

The Cincinnati Bengals continue to be the NFL's cheapest team, routinely denying their players long-term guarantees that other teams hand out regularly.

The biggest example has been Trey Hendrickson, the NFL's top sack artist over the past two seasons. They have refused him the contract he deserves, and that is where the Atlanta Falcons should step in.

Atlanta Falcons should aggressively save Trey Hendrickson from Bengals

The Dirty Birds have done a lot to reshuffle their pass rush room after another bad year.

They signed Leonard Floyd, and drafted Jalon Walker and James Pearce Jr., to go with Arnold Ebiketie and Bralon Trice.

While that might seem like enough bodies, the Falcons are in no place to be content; their decades-long struggles should have them being overly aggressive.

Trading for one of the game's best, Trey Hendrickson, would ensure them one of the league's best pass rushes.

A trade remains in play as the Bengals have continued to disrespect their top defender.

Pass rush market has exploded. By summer’s end, at least six of top-end rushers should or will have secured mega deal since March.



Taking stock of T.J. Watt, Trey Hendrickson and Micah Parsons status on @SportsCenter with @SkubieMageza pic.twitter.com/kaLLODTs0h — Jeremy Fowler (@JFowlerESPN) July 5, 2025

Trying to agree on a trade and extension isn't an easy task. Cincy isn't going to part with him for a mid-round pick; it could take a first-rounder.

And then you have to deal with what the Bengals are dealing with: an extension.

Hendrickson will demand over nine figures, along with substantial guarantees. The Falcons can certainly find a way to get something done with all their young, cheap talent on the other side of the ball.

However, the issues arise down the road when Drake London and Bijan Robinson are due for their second contracts. Having Hendrickson on the payroll complicates things.

Nevertheless, it isn't every day that a player who has 17.5 sacks in each of the past two years, and 77 in his career, is available. And with the chronic troubles the Falcons have had getting to the quarterbacks, landing Trey Hendrickson would solve everything.

