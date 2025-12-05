Falcons can't risk repeating grave Nate Landman mistake with breakout defender

The Atlanta Falcons have had to sit idly by while one of their former players is having a breakout season in another uniform, which is a tough pill to swallow. After the Los Angeles Rams signed Nate Landman to a minimum contract in free agency, he's helped to transform the Los Angeles defense.

After showing some nice flashes during his time in red and black, nobody expected this. Landman's 106 total tackles are tied for eighth in the NFL and is on pace to be named to his first Pro Bowl. And his season has been so impressive that the Rams already signed the 27-year-old to a new extension.

While he'll be under contract in the City of Angels through 2028, Landman's success is sending the Dirty Birds a message regarding their own breakout defender. Fifth-year linebacker Divine Deablo has helped revolutionize Jeff Ulbrich's defense, as it's clear Atlanta needs to offer him a new contract.

The Falcons can't let Divine Deablo leave and shine elsewhere like Nate Landman

Deablo signed a two-year, $14 million contract with Atlanta this past offseason, and has been worth every penny. Through eight games, he amassed 40 total tackles, four tackles for loss, and four passes defensed and his versatility has been pivotal in igniting one of the NFL's best pass defenses.

The 27-year-old missed four games after being placed on IR due to a forearm injury, and the defense suffered in production without him. Neither JD Betrand nor Ronnie Harrison was able to adequately replace him, which goes to show just how important it is to keep Deablo in Atlanta going forward.

He's not having a year like Landman's had, which is no suprrise given the difference in record between the Falcons and Rams, but he's been a more than adequate replacement and a better fit for the scheme. And that's exactly why Terry Fontenot's next move should be becoming brutally obvious.

The Falcons also have Bijan Robinson and Drake London to sign to new deals, but Deablo will be more team friendly. A new extension would likely pay the Virginia Tech product around $10 million per season, which is in the same range of what Landman will make amid his long-term deal with the Rams.

Comparable LB's in terms of average annual value for any new contract would be Foyesade Oluokun, Logan Wilson, and Blake Cashman, and Deablo deserves similar money to all of them. The goal is clear, ensure the veteran doesn't follow the roadmap that has his predecessor dazzling elsewhere.