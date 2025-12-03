Divine Deablo got brutally honest about about Falcons' Week 13 collapse vs. Jets

At this point, the Atlanta Falcons should be used to these gutting losses since they've suffered so many across the last few weeks. But that doesn't make it sting any less, as the Falcons' 27-24 loss to the Jets was the latest entry in a season that has been defined by blown leads and missed opportunity.

However, that didn't stop fifth-year linebacker Divine Deablo from providing a startling admission. As the game progressed, the Dirty Birds' struggles against the run were amplified, which led Deablo to admit that the defense "let up a little bit" after containing Breece Hall for the majority of the game.

Jeff Ulbrich's defense had no answers for New York's potent ground game led by the star running back, but the rough afternoon didn't end there. Hall and Jets' quarterback Tyrod Taylor combined for over 100 rushing yards and two touchdowns on the game for a front seven that struggled all game.

Falcons had no answers for Breece Hall and Tyrod Taylor by the time the fourth quarter rolled around

Through 12 weeks, the fourth-year back ranks 12th in the NFL with 834 rushing yards, but is also one of the best pass-catching running backs in football. While he's not yet on the level of guys like Bijan Robinson, Jonathan Taylor, and Jahmyr Gibbs, he's been a lone bright spot for a struggling offense.

As for Deablo, he was one of the only defenders on the team who showed up against the Jets. He tied Kaden Elliss in recording a team-high eight total tackles, while the seven solo tackles and two tackles for loss from the converted safety each marked team-highs in East Rutherford.

What makes matters even more pathetic is the fact that Deablo and this defense should have been more prepared against the run. Whether it's Taylor or Justin Fields starting, the Jets are one of the run-heaviest teams in football, which is something a former Jets coach should have been aware of.

The Falcons held Taylor to just 172 passing yards, but it was their inability to neutralize the veteran's mobility that saw Ulbrich's group struggle to get off the field in his return to MetLife Stadium. Only Atlanta's defense could allow a 36-year-old journeyman QB to rush for 44 yards and a score in the upset loss.

To make matters worse, Ulbrich openly doubted Tyrod's capabilities before the game. He said he didn't think the offense ran that differently compared to with Fields, yet he still couldn't stop the game plan he knew Tanner Engstrand was going to employ, with the Falcons still finding a way to lose.