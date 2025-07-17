$130 million curveball threatens Drake London's legacy with Falcons

As fun as it was to see the Atlanta Falcons draft offensive playmakers in the top ten of four consecutive drafts, there comes a time when it will bite you in the butt.

That time could be coming for the Falcons, who will undoubtedly struggle to keep their outstanding offensive talent, especially after the Jets handed out a $130 million deal to Garrett Wilson.

Drake London's price tag just jumped to a scary place for the Falcons

There is no denying that the Falcons cannot afford to lose Drake London; he has been the driving force of the air attack and has done everything asked of him with fire and tenacity.

However, you can say the same thing about Bijan Robinson and eventually Michael Penix Jr.

Bijan is a generational talent who, more than any other player, has to be a Falcon for life.

If Penix becomes everything we think he can be, there is no argument for not paying him top-tier money.

That leaves Drake London in a difficult place; for as important as he is, you are going to pick Bijan's generational talent and a franchise quarterback over him every day of the week.

If the Falcons had gotten an extension done before Wilson, their job would've been much easier. Sure, a few million might not seem like a big deal, but it has ripple effects down the road.

London has every right to ask for well over $130 million. He has proven his worth by doing everything asked of him with a smile on his face.

If Terry Fontenot looks to the future and believes he can only pay two of his three offensive stars, London will be the odd man out.

Yes, in a perfect world, they find a way to pay the three of them the money they deserve. However, it isn't a perfect world, and you still have to have the financial flexibility to put together a roster.

In short, the Falcons will end up allocating countless dollars to their offense (we will dive into the projected numbers in the future), especially after waiting too long with their receiver. It will be up to them to balance their team numbers to put together a contending team.

More Falcons news and rumors: