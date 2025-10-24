Falcons could be laying the groundwork to force a Dolphins' QB change in Week 8

The Atlanta Falcons might not hve a quarterback controversy on their hands, but the same can't be said for their Week 8 opponents. After Tua Tagovailoa was benched for Quinn Ewers in the fourth quarter in Week 7, Miami Dolphins fans have been calling for the former Texas star to take over as the starter.

Earlier this week, Dolphins coach Mike McDaniel admitted that Tagovailoa would remain the starter against the Dirty Birds, but that could be a recipe for disaster. Atlanta is home to the NFL's best pass defense, and the ex-Pro Bowler has already struggled enough throughout a dismal 2025.

The only victory the former top-five pick has led Miami to was over the 0-7 Jets— and Miami just lost one of his top pass-catchers to injured reserve. While the sheer speed of Jaylen Waddle and De'Von Achane could be a concern on Sunday afternoon, it would be no surprise if the Falcons' defense makes McDaniel consider making a difficult decision.

Falcons' defense could force Mike McDaniel to bench Tua Tagovailoa for Quinn Ewers

McDaniel knows he's coaching for his job, so it's no surprise to see him consider all avenues. Earlier this week, he did little to assert confidence in his QB1, so Ewers' time could be coming. The 31-6 drubbing against the Browns saw him take Zach Wilson's spot in the pecking order, and see his first NFL action in garbage time.

The seventh-round rookie out of Texas delivered a beautiful deep shot to Dee Eskridge, and the 40-yard-gain was something fans have seen Tua rarely do this season. He completed five of eight passes for 53 yards in Cleveland, but struggled to hold onto the football due to the pouring rain.

After Week 7, it's clear the transition to the 22-year-old could provide a lifeless organization with a glimmer of hope before potentially drafting a quarterback in 2026. But getting out of his $50 million per year contract will be easier said than done.

The Falcons' defense ranks top 10 in the NFL in takeaways and have recorded six interceptions in as many games—and the defense has recorded an interception in three straight games. And with the pass rush likely to impose their will against Miami's weak offensive line, expect more of the same.

Against a quarterback who's tied for the league lead in interceptions, that bodes well for a defense hungry to return to form after having no answer for Christian McCaffrey. A get-right game is due for the Falcons after last weekend, but a strong showing could give both franchises a lot to think about.