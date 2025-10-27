Falcons could get second lease on life in NFC South after rival's puzzling QB decision

The Atlanta Falcons were among the biggest disappointments in the NFL in Week 8, as a 34-10 home defeat against the Dolphins has seen several offensive question marks resurface. Yet somehow, the Dirty Birds remain in contention as the NFC South is arguably the least talented division in football.

Luckily, the Panthers and Saints also lost, which makes the Falcons' second straight defeat sting less. However, the Buccaneers' 23-3 victory over the Saints saw New Orleans bench second-year starter Spencer Rattler for second-round rookie Tyler Shough in the third quarter.

When the Aints drafted Shough with the No. 40 pick in the 2025 NFL Draft, it was met with controversy, and it's not hard to see why. In his first extended taste of NFL action, the 26-year-old completed 17-of-30 passes for 128 yards and an interception—which is far from promising.

Falcons fans can only laugh as Saints approach QB turmoil territory

For the Falcons fans who remember the days of Drew Brees and Sean Payton terrorizing Atlanta for most of this century, it feels awfully cathartic to see the team's archrival endure their own quarterback purgatory.

While it doesn't help the Falcons' case to see the Bucs improve to 6-2, the Saints' loss was just as sweet. Both Rattler and Shough don't look like they are the long-term answer, so that could see New Orleans look to draft a quarterback with a top pick in the 2026 Draft.

With that said, the Saints could look to players like South Carolina's LaNorris Sellers, Indiana's Fernando Mendoza, or Oregon's Dante Moore. However, LSU's Garrett Nussmeier is the son of the Saints' OC Doug Nussmeier, so Mickey Loomis could be inclined to keep the local kid in the bayou.

That marriage has been heavily speculated, but they'll likely have their pick of the litter at the position—and this team has hole all over the roster. Shough replacing Rattler could signal that the Louisville product's time as the starter is near, and they'll at least want to see what they have in him before cutting ties.

However, Shough was in college so long that he backed up Justin Herbert at Oregon–and fifth-year Jags starter Trevor Lawrence is younger than him. There is some upside involved in New Orleans handing the keys to him, but nothing that should have Falcons fans shaking in their boots.

As demoralizing as it was to be at Mercedes-Benz Stadium yesterday afternoon, things were far worse at the Caesar's Superdome. At least the Falcons can play the injury card.