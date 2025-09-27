Falcons fans' biggest fear could come to life in Saints' 2026 mock draft

Much to the excitement of Atlanta Falcons fans, the New Orleans Saints have been in quarterback purgatory since Drew Brees retired. The 0-3 Saints are bracing to be one of the first teams on the clock in the 2026 NFL Draft and are searching for their new foundation under first-year coach Kellen Moore after Derek Carr retired.

Spencer Rattler has shown flashes as the starter, but the Saints didn't select 25-year-old Tyler Shough in the second-round of the 2025 Draft to redshirt him. However, CBS Sports' Mike Renner has New Orleans pulling the plug on Shough and starting fresh under center in his second 2026 mock draft.

In this scenario, Renner had the Saints selecting LSU's Garrett Nussmeier with the No. 4 overall pick. Nussmeier's father, Doug, currently serves as the team's offensive coordinator, and the 23-year-old is among the most pro-ready quarterbacks in the upcoming draft class.

It's a match made in heaven, which could be a concern for Atlanta's young defense.

Saints’ 2026 QB plan could spell trouble for the Falcons

In four starts for LSU, Nussmeier has the Tigers sitting at No. 4 in the nation, notching quality victories over teams like Clemson—who was ranked No. 4 at the time— and Florida. Moreover, the Louisiana native is completing nearly 69% of his passes and has thrown for 962 yards and six scores on the year.

The Tigers' brutal SEC schedule will continue, as they're scheduled to travel to Oxford to face No. 11 Ole Miss this afternoon. Much like Jaxson Dart’s rapid rise up the draft boards during his final college season, Nussmeier could follow suit.

As the successor to Jayden Daniels, Nussmeier threw for 4,043 yards, 29 touchdowns, and 12 picks in 2024—his first as LSU's starter. The Arch Manning to NOLA hype train has crashed and burned to make way for a better alternative.

Jeff Ulbrich's defense has quietly emerged as one of the best in football this season, and it's due to the contributions of their rookies. Former SEC stars Jalon Walker and James Pearce Jr have shown flashes of superstardom to begin their NFL careers, while the DB duo of Xavier Watts and Billy Bowman Jr have quickly cemented themselves among the steals of the draft.

Atlanta has finally solved its quarterback woes in recent years, even though Michael Penix Jr has experienced severe growing pains over the last few weeks. Between Penix, Baker Mayfield, and Bryce Young, the NFC South is one of the more exciting quarterback divisions in football, and Nussmeier could only amplify that sentiment.

If the Saints do pull the trigger on Nussmeier in April, Falcons fans have every reason to worry. A pro-ready, SEC-tested quarterback with his father calling the plays could turn New Orleans into an NFC South contender almost overnight.

Considering the Saints have won seven of the last 10 matchups against Atlanta, moving on from Rattler and Shough for the local kid could quickly become nightmare fuel in the A.

