Falcons could shock the world by drafting perfect Michael Penix Jr. insurance option

The Atlanta Falcons are in the midst of a serious quarterback dilemma, but may have finally been granted the solution they've waited weeks for. With Michael Penix Jr. rehabbing a torn ACL and Kirk Cousins too expensive to retain, the Falcons know they'll have to address QB this offseason.

As much as Trinidad Chambliss might be a villain in the state of Georgia for what he did to the Bulldogs in the Sugar Bowl, he's the perfect player to bring in. The Ole Miss signal-caller looked fantastic in his College Football Playoff debut, which all but confirmed an NFL future is in the cards.

The 23-year-old has the Rebels on the precipice of making their first national championship of the modern era, which is uncharted territory for Ole Miss. And he did so by displaying elite ball placement, accuracy, and mobility against one of the most elite defenses college football has to offer.

If he builds on his playoff heroics into a strong pre-draft process, it could make him a third or fourth-round pick in April—or maybe even earlier with several teams desperate for a player with his upside.

Trinidad Chambliss is the 2026 quarterback prospect the Falcons need to target

Fernando Mendoza or Dante Moore have never been viable options in Atlanta since they don't have a first-round pick, but Chambliss is. In his first season at the Power Four level after winning two Division II national championships at Ferris State, he made his way to Oxford, which saw him finish eighth in Heisman Trophy voting this season.

Since replacing Austin Simmons as the starter earlier this season, Chambliss has been that dude, but he proved just how dangerous he could be to kick off the new year. Against Georgia, he completed 30 of 46 passes for 362 yards and two touchdowns to propel Ole Miss to a miraculous comeback win.

Ole Miss trailed at halftime, but prevailed in large part due to a go-ahead field goal that was set up by a clutch 40-yard pass from Chambliss to De'Zhaun Stribling. And even more impressive is the fact he severely out-played Georgia's Gunner Stockton in the biggest game of the year for both teams.

The Rebels' only loss this season came against the Bulldogs in Athens earlier this season, but Chambliss got his revenge. The Grand Rapids native ranked sixth in the nation in passing yards in his first season as a big-time starter, even totaling more yards than Mendoza, who won the Heisman.

He also takes very good care of the football, as he didn't turn the ball over against Georgia and threw just three interceptions as a first-time starter in the SEC this season. So in a weak 2026 QB class, there's a chance a team drafts him far earlier than expected on Day 2, which should be the Dirty Birds.

His athleticism would be a true weapon and his arm talent is sensational, so there's no doubt he would thrive with the elite weapons in Atlanta. The only problem would be if he receives another year of eligibility and follows Lane Kiffin to LSU instead of declaring for the draft.