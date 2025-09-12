The Atlanta Falcons opened the 2025 season with a narrow 23-20 defeat to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, but one of the biggest storylines wasn’t the final score. It was tight end Kyle Pitts' stron g performance.

Long seen as one of the NFL’s most physically gifted pass catchers, Pitts has spent much of his career caught between flashes of brilliance and stretches of frustration. On Sunday, though, he looked like the player Atlanta hoped for when they made him the highest drafted tight end in league history.

Catching seven of eight targets for 59 yards, Pitts not only gave the Falcons’ offense a steady presence, but also showed early signs of chemistry with second-year quarterback Michael Penix Jr. And after Penix hyped up their rapport all summer long, it translated in the opener.

Kyle Pitts impresses in Week 1 of Year 1

What stood out most wasn’t just the stat line, it was how Pitts was utilized.

He finished second on the team in receptions, targets, and receiving yards, signaling that the coaching staff wants him to be a central piece of the passing game. That’s a notable shift for a player who, despite his talent, has sometimes been underutilized in Atlanta’s offense.

Pitts’ impact came against a Tampa Bay defense that, according to CBS Sports , has historically struggled against tight ends. But context matters: many Falcons fans have been waiting to see him consistently take advantage of those favorable matchups, and Week 1 was a step in that direction.

He worked the middle of the field with confidence, found soft spots in coverage, and gave Penix Jr. a reliable outlet in pressure situations. For a second year quarterback making one of his first NFL starts, having a 6-foot-6 safety valve with Pitts’ athleticism can be a game changer. After all, there's a reason he was the highest-graded tight end prospect ever.

There’s also an intangible element here. Pitts has battled through injuries and the narrative of “untapped potential” for most of his career. Sure the Falcons may have fallen short against their NFC South rivals, but Pitts’ ability to move the chains and command attention felt like a sign of maturity, not just talent.

Now, in his contract year, the stakes are higher than ever. Every performance this season doubles as both a contribution to the Falcons’ offense and an audition for his future, whether that’s earning a long term deal in Atlanta or proving to other teams he can finally live up to his top five draft status.

The big question, of course, is whether this is the start of something sustainable or not. Atlanta faces the Minnesota Vikings in Week 2, a team that brings a different defensive challenge and won’t give up easy looks across the middle. If Pitts can replicate his involvement and production, talk of a long awaited breakout season will quickly shift from hope to expectation.

