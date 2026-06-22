Falcons DB's position change is his only saving grace to survive the summer

The Atlanta Falcons are starting to test the limits of their new roster. They've brought in player after player who had an established role in previous years, but this new coaching staff has other plans for them. And that level of creativity is something we haven't seen from this franchise in a very long time.

Cash Jones going from RB to slot receiver is the most intriguing change, but it's far from the only one. The Falcons are transitioning Sydney Brown from safety to a nickel/safety hybrid, and that's not the only defensive back Jeff Ulbrich has a master plan for, which is on brand for the NFL's own Picasso.

Atlanta also has plans for a different DB who has a lot more on the line than Brown. Natrone Brooks is set to enter training camp with his roster spot on the line, so in order to maximize his chances of sticking around for another year, he's in the midst of soft launching his own position change.

Natrone Brooks is starting to line up at safety during Falcons' minicamp

The 26-year-old is a natural cornerback, but Kevin Stefanski revealed that Brooks has been doing some cross-training. He was spotted working out with the safeties during mandatory minicamp, and the level of versatility he's working on building up is something that every NFL team sees as valuable.

And while addressing the media on Wednesday, Stefanski backed that up, attributing the cross-training to one thing:

"Versatility is a great thing for a football player," he said.

It's certainly a team-first decision, but it's also a selfish one for Brooks. Between Brown, A.J. Terrell, Mike Hughes, Avieon Terrell, Cobee Bryant, Billy Bowman Jr., and Clark Phillips, the Dirty Birds have a very crowded cornerback room, and playing safety will increase his chances of making the roster.

At safety, the Falcons have the NFL's best duo in Jessie Bates III and Xavier Watts but it gets contentious after Brown. The oft-injured DeMarcco Hellams and Jammie Robinson are the next two safeties up, and Malik Verdon is quietly in the midst of his own position change, moving to linebacker.

So if the Southern Miss product has the ability to play both cornerback and safety, he's only giving himself a better shot to stick around this offseason. He's already proven himself as an adequate kick returner, so if he can add another skill to his toolkit and play another position, Ulbrich will take notice.

Regardless, Natrone Brooks is gonna have to compete for his roster spot in training camp, but the ability to play both cornerback and safety certainly won't hurt his chances.