Falcons' UDFA could be soaring up the depth chart after Kevin Stefanski praise

It isn't too often you get a head coach singing the praises of an undrafted free agent this early in the offseason, but that is the case for new Falcons head coach Kevin Stefanski.

When asked about former Georgia Bulldog and undrafted free agent signing Cash Jones before OTAs, Stefanski gave a glowing report, despite having spent limited time together.

"This is a very, very smart football player. I’m so impressed with who he is," Stefanski said. "We’re going to continue to work him in different spots, including special teams. Definitely he’ll have the ability to line up in multiple spots."

Coupling the praise with his versatility, it appears the former Bulldog is soaring up the depth chart--and could be well on his way to being on the final-53 on the roster come Week 1.

The Falcons have clearly found a hidden gem in UDFA RB/WR Cash Jones

Jones' role on a football team requires cerebral talent. He was listed as a running back in college and is now training with the wide receivers, specifically growing into a slot specialist. Playing those two positions requires immense intellect, so when you hear Stefanski specifically praising that part of Jones' game, you know something is brewing.

Stefanski mentions that they are working with him on special teams. That is important because we cannot expect him to burst into the league as a undrafted player and play 20 offensive snaps a game. But if he can turn into a solid special teamer, the Falcons will give him time to develop on offense.

Georgia fans know that he wasn't standout player for the Bulldogs. He spent five seasons with Kirby Smart's team and only ran the ball 52 times for 253 yards and three touchdowns -- 93 yards coming on two of his rushes. He averaged 1.6 yards per carry in his final two seasons.

As you might expect, most of his production came through the air, pulling in 57 receptions for 573 yards and six touchdowns. In 2024, he also returned four kickoffs for 58 yards. Quite honestly, if he didn't play for a high-profile local team, he wouldn't have been considered as a post-draft signing.

There is a lot of work for him to do before he can make the roster, or even the practice squad. However, the fact that the head coach is shouting you out in mid-May is a great sign.

This all comes down to offensive versatility and special teams. The offense already has a couple of great running backs and a couple of strong slot receivers with Zachariah Branch and Olamide Zaccheaus. The newcomer has to prove he can produce at both positions and be a player that moves Stefanski and Tommy Rees move all over the field.

Keep an eye out for this 6-foot, 185-pound playmaker throughout training camp and preseason.