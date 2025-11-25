Falcons' defense broke a record even Jeff Ulbrich must be surprised by in Week 12 win

The Atlanta Falcons' pass rush has drastically improved from last season, and a record-breaking game proved that. During the dominant Week 12 victory over the rival Saints, the Dirty Birdssacked Saints rookie quarterback Tyler Shough five times in the 24-10 road victory.

This game finished the first four-game stretch in Falcons' history with 22 or more sacks. For context, the mighty Buffalo Bills have four sacks over the last month. And the entire pass-rush renaissance in Atlanta has been spearheaded by Jeff Ulbrich's schematics and a burgeoning young defensive line.

Across the last month, first-round rookies James Pearce Jr. and Jalon Walker combined for a strong 7.5 sacks during that time frame. Pearce and Walker have greatly improved the pass rush, especially over the previous four weeks, but they're not alone in their contributions.

The Falcons' pass rush has started to shatter some franchise records

With Zach Harrison now on IR, second-year defensive tackle Brandon Dorlus has quietly stepped up, logging 1.5 of his 4.5 sacks against the Saints, while LaCale London has four over the last four games. And Dorlus has managed to make some franchise history of his own as of late.

Last season, head coach Raheem Morris emphasized increasing sack totals with Jimmy Lake as the defensive coordinator. A disappointing season, which totaled 31 sacks and 1.8 per game, Lake was fired, and Ulbrich was appointed his successor.

Currently, the Falcons are third in the league in sacks, with 39, their most since 2023. At this rate, Atlanta is on pace to best the team record of 55 sacks from 1997. Even if they don't go that far, they'll likely be in the top 3 all-time. The drastic improvement happened quite quickly under Ulbrich's leadership, and fans are thrilled.

The Falcons have never been an elite pressure franchise, but they are starting to turn it around. The team hasn't been in the top 10 in sacks in decades, and the last time they had an elite pass rusher was John Abraham's 16.5 in 2008. Hiring Ulbrich was a strong start, but the Falcons also spent rounds 2-5 of the 2024 NFL Draft stocking up on talent that can hunt quarterbacks.

On top of that, the Falcons spent heavy draft capital again, using two first-round picks in the 2025 NFL Draft on elite edge rushers to aid the quest. The Falcons still don't boast a superstar edge rusher, but they garner production from all over the defense as Atlanta has six players with at least three sacks this season.

While the improvement isn't shocking, improvement to this degree certainly is. Fans will certainly take it, as the defense has improved drastically all over since last season. Unfortunately, defense isn't the only requirement to win championships, and the Falcons are not 4-7.

With a few winnable games down the stretch, the defense could make it interesting, but fans may have to settle for just a good defense in 2025 before things turn great in 2026.