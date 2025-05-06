Falcons' Draft upstaged by Kirk Cousins and Shedeur Sanders missteps

It appears the Atlanta Falcons finally won a draft, finding three defensive starters and perhaps a handful of surprise contributors. Even the team's undrafted free-agent signings offered hope they could find production from corner Cobee Bryant and receiver Nick Nash. Still, all of Atlanta's headlines continue to revolve around quarterbacks Shedeur Sanders and Kirk Cousins. For very different reasons, the Falcons find themselves at the center of controversy for both players.

In the case of Kirk Cousins, there is continued speculation about what is happening behind the scenes with the Atlanta quarterback. Whether a trade could still be out there, or if the team never intended to part ways with the quarterback. Their draft moves clearly indicate a team wanting to win now. If you're forced to pay Cousins regardless, you might as well get what little benefit you can by having the veteran as the primary backup.

Atlanta's quarterback missteps continue to dominate their offseason headlines, despite obvious improvements

The Sanders story is one that is not at all Atlanta's fault, but one that demands headlines. The most notable quarterback in this year's class was a victim of a cruel prank that was indirectly the fault of Atlanta. It is the type of thing that only seems to happen to the Falcons at the worst times.

This is the case with both Cousins and Sanders; both are interesting stories, but the real headline is being lost. The additions of Jalon Walker, Billy Bowman, Xavier Watts, and James Pearce Jr. give this team a realistic chance to end their playoff drought. Atlanta's fanbase has been begging for this type of aggressive approach that gives a chance for real, meaningful improvement.

That is the real story lost within both quarterback controversies. The Falcons did exactly what they needed to in the 2025 NFL Draft, and yet they continue to be the source of rumors and frustration. It is a continual theme that only winning will solve if the Falcons are serious about turning the page and changing the way they are covered.