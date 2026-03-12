Falcons' exciting free agent signing comes with an intriguing Nate Ollie connection

Even though they signed Azeez Ojulari yesterday, the Atlanta Falcons' defensive line overhaul isn't over just yet. With James Pearce Jr.'s NFL future in serious question, the Falcons have some major shoes to fill, but Ian Cunningham is doing a good job bringing in reinforcements so little else changes.

According to Adam Schefter, the Falcons agreed to terms with Indianapolis Colts' edge rusher Samson Ebukam, which is a major addition. Defensive line coach Nate Ollie coached Ebukam with the Colts when he served in the same role in 2023, a season during which he enjoyed a breakout year.

The 31-year-old was a popular potential value signing for the Dirty Birds, who need to add depth to the defensive line. Ebukam logged a career-high 9.5 sacks during Ollie's tutelage in 2023, but after missing all of 2024 due to a torn Achilles, suffered a major statistical drop-off in Indianapolis in 2025.

Not only does this confirm the notion that Arnold Ebiketie and Leonard Floyd won't be back in 2026, but shows Ollie's relationships are helping Jeff Ulbrich replace them. The 34-year-old turned around Atlanta's pass rush almost overnight, so I'm excited to see how the D-Line does in Year 2 under Ollie, especially after how hard they had to fight to keep him.s

Losing Pearce is a brutal blow, but the Falcons are replacing him as well as they can without spending crazy money to do so. In all likelihood, both Ebukam and Ojulari will have a rotating role opposite Jalon Walker off the edge, where the latter will be used to get to the

The 2017 fourth-round pick by the Rams has good athleticism and burst, but the best thing about him is his motor. He doesn't ever quit on the play, and that's the sort of relentlessness that Ollie wants to see from this defensive line, especially now that Pearce was arrested and may never play again.

Beyond his time with Ollie in Indianapolis, the Eastern Washington product has been a key contributor for two contenders in the Rams and 49ers, so he has a lot to offer the Falcons. His experience on a young defensive line will be vital, but his familiarity with Atlanta's system will be just as important.

Jeff Ulbrich employs a very similar defense as Robert Saleh and DeMeco Ryans (who Ollie coached under in Houston), so the learning curve won't be too difficult for Ebukam. He already has that established relationship, and with that should come the trust to immediately play a meaningful role.

Now that he's further removed from his Achilles surgery, Ebukam won't be buried on the depth chart like he was in Indy. This was a deal that makes too much sense, especially with Floyd and Ebiketie on the way out, so well done Ian Cunningham and Jeff Ulbrich for catering to the needs of their staff.