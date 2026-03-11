Falcons finally address their pass rush woes through deal with ex-Georgia star

Ever since James Pearce Jr. was arrested, the Atlanta Falcons have been forced to search for reinforcements off the edge, and it seems like they finally found their answer. Since Cameron Thomas was more of a depth signing, the Falcons swung big (and close to home) for their other starting edge.

According to Tom Pelissero, Atlanta agreed to terms on a one-year deal with former Philadelphia Eagles' edge rusher Azeez Ojulari. The 25-year-old was a former second-round pick of the New York Giants, and now gets a fresh start to prove himself while Pearce's legal situation continues to unfold.

The Dirty Birds love their Georgia players, and Ojulari is the second one they signed today, following his Bulldogs teammate Channing Tindall. And with Jalon Walker opposite him off the edge, it sort of sounds like Ian Cunningham is starting to emulate Howie Roseman's love for Georgia defenders.

The Atlanta Falcons are signing another ex-Georgia Bulldog in Azeez Ojulari

Following an eight-sack rookie season with New York in 2021, Ojulari's production tapered off due to health concerns. He only played in three games with the Eagles in 2025, and his rookie year was the only time he appeared in all 17 games. He hasn't even played in more than 11 games in a year since.

I am starting to detect a trend in Cunningham's moves. You can tell he worked under Roseman with all of these young, versatile Georgia players he's signing, especially since they're all high draft picks while Atlanta is hoping defensive coordinator Jeff Ulbrich will be able to turn their careers around.

The Atlanta native is clearly well-versed in the area,so the All-SEC pass-rusher does serve a benefit for the Dirty Birds. He doesn't even turn 26 until June, so he has plenty of potential to be a difference-maker playing for his hometown team if he stays healthy: something he's very clearly struggled with.

However, even still, this is an exciting addition. The Falcons signed another ex-Georgia (and Giants') pass-rusher in Lorenzo Carter a few years back, but Ojulari has displayed more potential than Carter ever has. He had six sacks with the G-Men in 2024, so if he's healthy, he will definitely be productive.

While this probably means that Arnold Ebiketie and ex-Bulldog Leonard Floyd are as good as gone, at least Cunningham is finally adressing the pass rush in the wake of Pearce's arrest. And if Ojulari can stay healthy, I see no outcome where this homecoming fails to work out.