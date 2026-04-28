Falcons fans are here for Avieon Terrell's confident first message to the NFL

When Avieon Terrell was still on the board when the Atlanta Falcons were on the clock with Pick 48, everybody knew what was about to happen. A.J. Terrell admitted he was made aware of what Atlanta planned to do a few picks before, but Avieon was unaware of the surprise to kick off his NFL career.

He didn't know what was about to happen until it did, but the NFL world has become quite intrigued by the storyline. Two brothers getting drafted by the same team six years apart. Not even Hollywood could write a story as captivating as the one the Falcons helped write during the 2026 NFL Draft.

While addressing the media during his introductory press conference, the 21-year-old was asked about the idea of teaming up with his brother. And with his words, he dropped a confident message to the rest of the NFL that should have fans of the Dirty Birds ready to run through a brick wall.

“I didn't think it (teaming up with A.J.) was gonna happen. I'm glad it happened," Terrell said. "They made a mistake letting me and my brother team up, they weren’t supposed to let that happen."

Avieon Terrell thinks the NFL messed up letting him team up with his brother on the Falcons

He even admitted he never expected that teaming up with his older brother in Atlanta, but is glad it ended up the way it did. The Younger Terrell even said they have hugged "about 20 times" since he was drafted--and that was on Saturday. By now, this number could very easily be in the triple digits.

Let's make something clear though. He was not drafted solely because he is A.J.'s brother, he was drafted off the merits of his own talent. While smaller, he plays physical football with a skillset that mirrors that off his brothers, while he boasts the versatility to play in the nickel or on the boundary.

The Clemson star doesn't allow the big play, but the real reason he is a great fit for Jeff Ulbrich's defense is because he has a nose for the football. Terrell forced eight fumbles across his last two college seasons, and five in 2025, so he is the perfect long-term running mate for his brother at CB.

A.J. and Avieon Terrell played for the same high school, the same college, and now the same NFL team. But becaue of the six-year age gap between them, they never got to look across the formation and see one another. Until now. These two brothers are ready to absolutely lock down in Atlanta.

The sentimental storyline is cool, but Falcons fans should be excited to see the chip on Terrell's shoulder growing.