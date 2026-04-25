Falcons land chess piece in Avieon Terrell, who ‘can play just about anywhere’

In the second round of the 2026 NFL Draft, the Atlanta Falcons created a storybook moment, selecting cornerback Avieon Terrell to play alongside his older brother AJ Terrell. While the selection crested an emotional moment, with plenty more to come, this pick is more than just a great story for the two Atlanta high school football stars.

Avieon Terrell addresses a need in the Falcons’ secondary, and as one draft analyst put it, the young defensive back has the talent to address multiple needs. FanSided draft expert Marcus Mosher said Terrell is simply a football player. The analyst acknowledged that the corner isn’t going to blow anyone away with his traits, but argues that the sum is greater than the parts, evidenced by all the plays Terrell makes.

What should excite Atlanta, and likely why the team drafted him, is that Terrell has the ability to make plays from any of the secondary positions.

"Avieon Terrell is just a football player. It's the best way to describe him. He doesn't have the ideal size or length. His athleticism isn't elite. He can be overpowered by bigger receivers. And yet, he finds a way to impact the game on a regular basis. His best spot might be as a slot defender, but he has proven that he can play just about anywhere and find success." Marcus Mosher (FanSided)

Draft expert raves about Falcons’ pick Avieon Terrell‘s versatility

A player who can thrive at multiple positions is always a plus. Terrell’s ability to do just that is displayed in his collegiate stats. In three seasons at Clemson, the corner recorded three interceptions, four sacks, nine tackles for a loss, and 25 pass deflections. That ability to play well in space, in coverage, and behind the line of scrimmage is why many analysts like Mosher believe Terrell will be a good slot corner.

While the defensive back’s versatility is great, the good news is that Atlanta doesn’t necessarily need him to move around and play a ton of positions. The Falcons already have Terrell’s older brother, AJ, holding down one of the corner spots, and the safety positions are strong with Jessie Bates III and Xavier Watts, who’s coming off an impressive rookie season. Add in guys like Billy Bowman Jr. and a Mike Hughes, and the Falcons have a strong secondary helping out a really exciting defense.

Now, Avieon Terrell is joining the party as an intriguing chess piece, and oh yeah, he gets to play alongside his big brother.