Falcons have a big reason to be worried after Saints draft nightmarish weapon with Pick 8

When the New Orleans Saints were at their best, they had Drew Brees, but also supported him with some elite defenses. That was when the rivalry between the Saints and the Atlanta Falcons (and Brees and Matt Ryan) was at its peak, and the 2026 NFL Draft added a new chapter to that rivalry.

Instead of drafting a defensive game-changer like Rueben Bain Jr, New Orleans decided to draft an elite weapon for Tyler Shough defense with the eighth pick. With that selection, they drafted Arizona State wide receiver Jordyn Tyson, which is about the worst-case scenario as far as the Falcons feel.

Any pick the Saints made at eight would've been a bad news for Atlanta, but Tyson will be a perfect complement for Chris Olave, and only further bolster a Saints' offense that's improved considerably this offseason in pursuit of their first NFC South title since Brees' final NFL season back in 2020.

The Saints drafting Jordyn Tyson at 8 is a nightmare for the Falcons

Shough shined down the stretch for the Saints (but the Dirty Birds still swept their divisional foes), so giving him any weapon is pretty scary. Olave, during one of the healthiest seasons of his career, had a career year, so banking on Tyson's upside is something the Falcons hate to have to face twice a year.

Pound for pound, Tyson is the most talented WR in this draft class, and the only reason he wasn't a top-five pick is because of some alarming medicals. He dealt with a lingering hamstring issue in 2025 and missed all of 2023 with a torn ACL, MCL, and PCL but was fantastic when he was healthy in 2024.

The Falcons also don't have elite cornerback depth. After A.J. Terrell, it's Mike Hughes, Billy Bowman Jr., Sydney Brown, and any rookie will give New Orleans a strong young CB duo that'll give Atlanta's pass defense a fit. Between Olave, Tyson, and Travis Etienne, this offense is shaping up to be scary.

The pass defense struggled down the stretch in 2025, and the influx of playmakers in the division is gonna make Jeff Ulbrich lose sleep in 2026. Shough is a popular breakout candidate entering Year 2, so a prototypical X wideout like Tyson, while injury prone, will be a problem if he can stay on the field.

The Saints missing out on both Sonny Styles and Mansoor Delane is good news for the Falcons, but that's about it in that area. If Tyson is healthy (clearly teams are not worried about his medicals), he will easily return on investment with this pick and potentially help New Orleans win the NFC South title after their sensational offseason.