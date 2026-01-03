Jeff Ulbrich's comments uncovered the scary reality Falcons fans may face in 2026

The Falcons haven't feared a truly elite division rival quarterback since Tom Brady joined the Bucs for a three-season run, which ended in 2022. Before that, Drew Brees dominated the division for years and led the Saints to numerous NFC South titles.

Now, the division is without an elite quarterback, but things are starting to change. Ahead of the Falcons' Week 18 matchup against the Saints, defensive coordinator Jeff Ulbrich praised Saints' rookie quarterback Tyler Shough for his emergence these last few weeks.

Falcons defensive coordinator Jeff Ulbrich on Saints quarterback Tyler Shough: "He looks like an absolute legitimate NFL quarterback right now."



On Shough being in Offensive Rookie of the Year conversations: "It's absolutely well-deserved." — Terrin Waack (@TerrinWaack) December 31, 2025

He commented that Shough being in Offensive Rookie of the Year conversations is well-deserved, and he's absolutely right. Ever since overtaking Spencer Rattler for the starting job in New Orleans, Shough has gone off and led a four-game winning streak following a Week 12 loss to the Falcons.

Tyler Shough will be the Falcons' worst nightmare moving forward

Shough is 5-3 as a starter (the Saints are 1-7 when he doesn't start), and has proved himself in a major way. His 1.7 interception percetage is phenomenal, and his above average 67.8% completion percentage certainly stands out.

Albeit against putrid defenses, the 2025 second-round pick has back-to-back games with 300+ passing yards and three straight without a pick. In fact, Shough hasn't thrown more than one interception in a single game thus far, which is difficult to perceive from a rookie quarterback.

Although Ulbrich's praises of the Louisville product will spark fear into Falcons' fans ahead of the Week 18 clash, we have precedent. The Saints hosted Atlanta late in November and were dominated. Shough played well, with 243 passing yards on 30 completions, but failed to score a touchdown.

He was sacked five times, and threw an interception in the Week 12 matchup. Since then, the Saints are 4-1, and the 26-year-old rookie has a 3:1 TD: INT ratio while averaging 259 passing yards per game and completing an elite 71% of his passes.

Although it was mediocre against the Falcons, this is a huge problem. The Saints have rallied around Shough and head coach Kellen Moore, who has led an impressive rebuild in New Orleans.

The Saints went from a 2-10 record with no hope to finding their franchise quarterback with only excitement and optimism surrounding the team. Week 18 will be a tall tale sign of things to come in the NFC South, and the Falcons must shut down Shough, though he'll be without his top target.

He's been dominating defenses left and right, especially in the NFC South, and fans are worried. Hopefully, Ulbrich can concoct a magic potion to stop the raging rookie, but he's going to be a problem moving forward.

From where we stand today, Shough will be the Saints' franchise guy moving forward and will only wreak havoc on the NFC South for years to come.