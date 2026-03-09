Saints' free agency shopping spree twisted the knife even deeper on the Falcons

The Atlanta Falcons already had plenty of issues to address on defense this offseason. Now, one of their biggest NFC South rivals may have just made life even harder… At least the Bucs and the Panthers have made mistakes that help ease the pain of Ian Cunningham's budget signings.

According to ESPN’s Adam Schefter, the New Orleans Saints are planning to sign Jacksonville Jaguars' star running back Travis Etienne to a four year, $52 million deal. And then they turned around and signed Bills' guard David Edwards to a four-year $61 million deal to further bolster the run game.

The move brings one of the league’s most explosive dual threat backs into the division, and creates a new problem for Atlanta’s defense, especially if the rumors surrounding Alvin Kamara's retirement are true.

For the Falcons, who finished the 2025 season ranked 15th in total defense while allowing 326.6 yards per game, adding another high end playmaker to the Saints’ offense is far from ideal.

Etienne arrives in New Orleans after an impressive five year run with the Jacksonville Jaguars. The former first round pick rushed for 1,107 yards in 2025 (the third 1,000-yard season of his career) and finished the year with a career high 13 total touchdowns. Etienne also caught 36 passes for 292 yards and six receiving touchdowns last season.

What does Travis Etienne signing with the Saints mean for the Falcons?

The Falcons defense remains a bit of a work in progress. The Saints adding Etienne to the NFC South only increases the pressure on that unit. Cause now, Atlanta will now have to prepare twice a year for a back capable of creating big plays both on the ground and through the air.

His speed, receiving ability, and home-run potential make him exactly the type of player who can exploit defensive weaknesses, particularly against teams still searching for consistency on that side of the ball.

And because the Saints made a long term commitment, this won’t be a short term problem for Atlanta. The four year deal means Etienne could be a fixture in the division well into the Falcons’ current competitive window, even if that $13 AAV is a slight overpay.

For a team hoping to climb to the top of the NFC South, watching a rival add a dynamic weapon like Etienne is the last thing it needed this offseason.