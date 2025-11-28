Falcons fans are in tears as Vikings sign ex-Atlanta QB amid J.J. McCarthy nightmare

For as worrisome as Michael Penix Jr.'s injury history might be, the Atlanta Falcons must be glad they don't have J.J. McCarthy right now. The second-year signal-caller has thrown 10 interceptions in just six starts as the 22-year-old QB has the Minnesota Vikings sitting at just 4-7 entering Week 13.

Amid his struggles, the national champion has quickly been labeled a draft bust, but there's still time for him to turn things around. But with McCarthy in the concussion protocol and usual backup Carson Wentz out for the season, the Vikings signed an insurance option that Falcons' fans know all too well.

It was reported yesterday that Minnesota signed Desmond Ridder to its practice squad, and he was an absolute nightmare during his short stint with the Dirty Birds. So not only can fans feel vindicated with Penix massively out-performing McCarthy, Minnesota's desperation led them right into the arms of a former Falcons' draft bust.

Vikings' signing of Desmond Ridder only confirms a massive J.J. McCarthy nightmare

Despite a partially-torn ACL suffered in Week 11 ending the 25-year-old's season, he managed to display far more franchise QB potential than his former college rival. He threw just nine touchdowns this season, but part of that was OC Zac Robinson failing to cater the offense to his strengths.

Meanwhile, McCarthy has struggled mightily despite being immediately equipped with elite weapons, a strong offensive mind, and one of the best offensive-minded coaches in the NFL. Even Justin Jefferson and Jordan Addison haven't saved the national champion from approaching a harsh reality.

Week in and week out, he is throwing several haunting interceptions while his mechanics leave a lot to be desired. And while at Michigan, the 2024 first-round pick was asked to be a game-manager due to an elite run game, which has set him up for failure against tougher and more physical defenses.

Despite his winning pedigree in Ann Arbor, Jim Harbaugh's offense didn't ask him to do very much, which means McCarthy's development into a viable NFL starter might take longer. But given the 13-4 Vikings moved on from both Sam Darnold and Daniel Jones for him, time isn't really on his side.

Atlanta's selection of Penix eighth overall was met with controversy, but the selection of McCarthy came with just as much backlash. The one difference is that the Falcons' drafted the QB who is nearly three years older while his injury history is far more extensive, which is a totally different red flag.

However, Ridder managed to throw 12 interceptions in 17 starts in red and black after he was a third-round pick in 2022, but even he could be a superior option right now than to the diaster that "nine" is at the moment.