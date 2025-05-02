Falcons fans are losing it over Kyle Pitts' fear of the team’s mascot

Atlanta Falcons tight end Kyle Pitts provided a bit of a distraction from Atlanta's current headlines with a hilarious interaction. Falcons fans will welcome any chance to discuss anything but the team's recent fines or the criticism of their draft-day trade. With this in mind, Pitts' reaction couldn't have come at a more perfect moment.

Bijan Robinson was holding a falcon before the bird spooked causing Robinson to flinch and the falcon to find a new landing spot. Kyle's reaction was priceless, with the tight end obviously uncomfortable with what transpired and quickly opting out of holding the bird. In a moment when it seemed Atlanta could not get out of its own way, it was a much-needed moment of levity.

Kyle Pitts and Bijan Robinson's different reactions to holding a falcon are hilariously fitting

Kyle Pitts was out on the falcon 😂 pic.twitter.com/EGeriHzaMM — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) May 2, 2025

Perhaps what will catch the attention of Falcons fans more than the bird is who Robinson and Pitts are with. Star Dallas Cowboys pass rusher is among the group of NFL players as well as his future remains uncertain. If there was one final piece to add to this Atlanta roster, it would be the franchise pass rusher.

While the Cowboys aren't likely to let the franchise star walk away, it won't stop Atlanta fans from pointing out the connection. Kyle Pitts is entering a pivotal season set to play on his fifth-year option in Michael Penix's first full season. It will be interesting to see if the once heralded pass catcher can turn back the clock to the impressive production of his rookie season.

Poor quarterback play and the ineptitude of Arthur Smith were the defining traits of Pitts' recent seasons. However, those excuses were lost with Kirk Cousins playing a solid first half of the season before production fell off a cliff.

Regardless, it is a fun offseason clip offering a bit of humor and helping change the story around Atlanta. Whether it is grading the team's trade with the Rams or blaming the organization for an unfortunate situation with Shedeur Sanders, this is a fun change of pace. Bijan Robinson has wasted no time becoming a face from his acting in Outer Banks last offseason to randomly holding a falcon, you never know quite where the talented back might show up.

For Pitts, it is a fun moment and perhaps the first time Atlanta fans have reacted positively to the tight end in recent memory. No question, Pitts made the right call, learning from Robinson's mistakes.