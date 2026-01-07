Falcons' fans biggest fear was finally put to rest with crucial Matt Ryan update

It feels like only a matter of time before Matt Ryan is hired as the Atlanta Falcons' president of football. He's the runaway favorite for the position and has been for a while now, but the only thing keeping Arthur Blank from making this move official is remaining in compliance with the league's hiring policy.

He'll be back in the facility soon, but originally, fans were worried about what the position would mean for Ryan's growing career in sports media. It was reported that he wanted to remain at CBS and balance his on-air responsibilities with being the president of football, but this is no longer the case.

As the Falcons complete the process of hiring their new president of football, one point of clarity: My understanding is Matt Ryan would not continue working at CBS if and when he’s hired.



Ryan lives in the ATL area and intends to be all-in on rebuilding the football operation. pic.twitter.com/dx341q1GK3 — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) January 6, 2026

Luckily, those fears were quelled by a report from NFL Network's Tom Pelissero, who revealed that the former NFL MVP is not planning to continue working at CBS once he is hired by the Falcons. This felt somewhat obvious, but it is still reassuring to know that the panic in the fanbase was over nothing.

Matt Ryan is prepared to sacrifice his broadcasting career for an executive position with Falcons

Since joining CBS, the four-time Pro Bowler has become of the brighest young broadcasters in the sport. He is mainly a studio host, but has ventured into commentary. Ryan was on the call for the Christmas Day game between Cowboys and Commanders earlier this season, and did a great job.

Pelissero also revealed that the 40-year-old still lives in the Atlanta area and plans to be all-in on helping his former team return to prominence. Once he's hired as the president of football, he will be calling the shots for the Dirty Birds' head coaching search, which has yet to hit the ground running.

Then again, the reason the coaching search has yet to materialize is because Ryan has yet to be officially hired, but even this may not happen until Blank follows the Rooney Rule and at least considers other candidates, even though his mind clearly seems to be already made up.

His interview will take place later this week, but it almost feels like a formality at this point. The beloved franchise legend will be back in the facility on a daily basis in the near future, and the last man to lead the Falcons to the Super Bowl is the perfect candidate to lead the revamped front office.

This offseason has provided a complete (and long overdue) reset in Atlanta, but we are now one step closer to making the inevitable official and bringing Matty Ice back to Flowery Branch.