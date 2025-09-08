The Atlanta Falcons just dodged a major bullet. In the fourth quarter of the team’s Week 1 loss to the Buccaneers’, Falcons star receiver Drake London went down with an apparent shoulder injury. On a red zone target from Michael Penix Jr, contact with Bucs DB Jamel Dean saw the 24-year-old fail to hold onto the ball and awkwardly crash into the turf.

The former USC standout left and did not return, which sparked immediate concern for Falcons fans and fantasy football managers. People began to fear the worst, but those fears were quickly quelled after NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport reported that he suffered a shoulder sprain and would be considered day-to-day.

#Falcons WR Drake London suffered a shoulder sprain and is considered day-to-day as of now, source said. He’ll have more tests, but initial good news on Atlanta’s star who was ruled out earlier today. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) September 7, 2025

For the Dirty Birds, this is the best case scenario. Losing London for any period of time would have been a devastating blow for Penix. Their connection flashed in Week 18 of last season, and the pair had all offseason to build chemistry—and after being targeted 15 times on Sunday, it’s crystal clear who Penix’s go-to wideout is.

Drake London has a chance to play in Week 2

After tallying career highs in receptions (100), receiving yards (1,271), and touchdowns (9) mostly with Kirk Cousins under center in 2024, the sky was the limit for the Penix-London connection. The former top 10 pick recorded a team-high eight catches for just 55 yards in Week 1, which was disappointing for his standards, but was still productive on Sunday.

Atlanta already missed Darnell Mooney on Sunday, so potentially going into Week 2 without both of the team’s top pass-catchers would be the worst-case scenario against a Vikings defense that is among the best defenses in football. Especially with this game being played in Minneapolis.

Pressure would be on Kyle Pitts to perform, and the hope would be that Bijan Robinson could lead the team in receiving for the second consecutive week. And that doesn't account for the starting receivers potentially being Casey Washington, KhaDarrel Hodge, and Ray-Ray McCloud on Sunday Night Football.

The silver lining is that London’s injury was far less serious than it initially appeared. The initial expectation was that he suffered an AC joint sprain, which would have likely sidelined him for 4-6 weeks. At least now there’s a real opportunity he plays in Week 2, which is a massive relief.

Following what was a disheartening loss in the season opener, at least Falcons fans can receive some good news. With London day-to-day, all eyes will be on his participation in practice across the next few days knowing their WR1 won't be facing an extended absence.

