The Atlanta Falcons have been at the center of plenty of storylines entering Week 1, as Michael Penix Jr has plenty of eyes on him entering his Week 1 debut. The Tampa native is set to face his hometown team in a game that has shootout written all over it, but the Dirty Birds will be missing a core piece of their offense.

After missing most of the summer with a shoulder injury, veteran wide receiver Darnell Mooney won’t suit up this afternoon. Mooney returned to practice early last week and was limited in practice throughout the week, but remained a game-time decision for Week 1.

Mooney is the most notable inactive for the Falcons, but is not the only one. Clark Phillips III, DeMarcco Hellams, linebacker Josh Woods, and recent free agent signee Sam Roberts are among the other players not in uniform. And the same goes for rookies Jack Nelson and Nathan Carter.

Darnell Mooney headlines Falcons’ inactives in crucial Week 1 clash

It’s not much of a surprise. Raheem Morris was never going to rush the 27-year-old back into the lineup—even in a game with shootout potential.

In the Tulane product’s absence, Penix will be forced to turn to Atlanta’s depth behind star wideout Drake London. Ray-Ray McCloud is expected to see the field more, and Kyle Pitts could be in for a big day after having a field day against the Bucs in their last matchup.

But behind them, it’s KhaDarrel Hodge and Casey Washington who stand the most to gain. Washington has had a really strong camp and even rested with the starters during the preseason, so ESPN's Marc Raimondi suggested the 2024 sixth-round pick could be in for a breakout performance this afternoon.

Don't be shocked if Michael Penix Jr. looks the way of WR Casey Washington relatively often today with Mooney out. Washington was one of Penix's favorite targets on the scout team last season when both were rookies. Washington had a great camp. #Falcons — Marc Raimondi (@marcraimondi) September 7, 2025

The Bucs were swept by the Falcons last season and surrendered over 500 passing yards to Kirk Cousins on Thursday Night Football in Week 5 in 2024. Both defenses ranked within the bottom half of the NFL in pass defense in 2024, but Todd Bowles’ unit was right by the cellar, ranking 29th.

The Buccaneers drafted both Benjamin Morrison and Jacob Parrish in Day 2 in order to rectify that, but the Dirty Birds brought in two versatile DBs in Xavier Watts and Billy Bowman via the 2025 NFL Draft in order to emphasize youth under Jeff Ulbrich.

Even without Mooney in the lineup, this game has all the makings of a high-scoring affair. Both teams were among the top five in the NFL in passing offense in 2024, so it’ll be on Penix to rise to the occasion to keep the offense running so the team can start the season off right.

