Falcons fans can only laugh at the absurdity of Todd McShay's take on Tyler Shough

The Atlanta Falcons' arch nemesis, the New Orleans Saints, have been pitiful this season, but their 2025 draft class was elite. In the second round, the Saints selected quarterback Tyler Shough, who has played phenomenally through eight starts this season.

Despite a strong beginning to his career, the former ESPN draft analyst Todd McShay greatly overvalued him in his latest 2025 re-draft. McShay placed Shough in the top spot, with him going to the Tennessee Titans instead of Cam Ward, who he and the Saints just beat on Sunday afternoon.

In the real 2025 draft, Shough was the third quarterback taken, behind Ward and Jaxson Dart late in the first round. To jump over both of these guys is impressive, especially to bounce into that first slot. You can make the argument that he's performed better than Ward, and yesterday backed that up.

However, thrusting him above Dart and into the first overall pick off this sample size is unrealistic, especially since Ward is finally turning a corner.

Tyler Shough has not played like the 1.01 pick for the Saints in a 2025 re-draft

For comparison: Shough has 2,125 passing yards over eight games, with a 9:5 TD: INT ratio. He provides some value with his legs, but he's no Lamar Jackson. Shough has two rushing TDs this season and has led the Saints to a 5-3 record over eight starts.

Dart has just 2,042 passing yards over 12 games, but a 13:5 TD: INT ratio this season. He also has over 450 rushing yards and nine more rushing touchdowns. His season has been littered with injuries to himself and the Giants, but he's been electric while on the field.

Not only is the Ole Miss product the surefire redraft No. 1 pick (in my opinion), but any QB-needy team likely wishes they selected him before the Giants did 25th overall.

Another potential top pick in a re-draft is the Falcons' 26th overall pick, James Pearce Jr. He leads all rookies with 8.5 sacks. He should be considered for this top spot despite playing a non-offensive playmaker position, which is highly coveted at the beginning of drafts.

The major question is: How does this affect the Falcons? For starters, the Saints have always, and will continue to be the Falcons' biggest rivals. The NFC South foes are trenching through a rebuild, but appear to have found their franchise quarterback and have won four straight games.

Even if people disagree with the placement, even considering the 26-year-old as the inaugural selection in a 2025 re-draft is impressive. His numbers are solid for a rookie, and he's re-energized the city of New Orleans after a lengthy college career that ended at Louisville.

With wide receiver Chris Olave's return to stardom this season, and other young key pieces, the Saints are no longer in the NFL's dungeon. Shough has led the team to three straight victories, two being over the Bucs and Panthers.

The last time the Saints won three straight was Weeks 15-17 in 2022, with Andy Daltonas the starting quarterback.

Shough has put the NFC South on notice since his entrance into the starting roster, but he's no top pick. Despite McShay's clear disagreement, the strong start to his young career is exciting and daunting for the Falcons' future against them, especially since they landed Pearce in this scenario.