Atlanta radio host pitches nightmare Falcons' doomsday plan at quarterback

The Atlanta Falcons will undoubtedly have a quarterback dilemma on their hands this coming offseason. Michael Penix Jr.'s absence will likely extend into the start of 2026, and Kirk Cousins' contract situation has him on the wrong side Terry Fontenot's long-term vision for this Falcons' roster.

If the Dirty Birds move on from Cousins like they are expected to, that means they'll be right in the thick of the quarterback hunt this offseason. Obviously, they won't be drafting one, so that led 680 The Fan's John Michaels to suggest that they should be key players in the Tua Tagovailoa sweepstakes.

John Michaels says the Falcons should buy low on Tua Tagovailoa as QB insurance.



Minimal risk. Veteran upside. Fresh-start motivation.

Should Atlanta target him? 👀#DirtyBirds



In all honesty, that choice would be a complete nightmare. Injuries have turned Tagovailoa into a shell of the player he once was, and even these elite weapons won't be able to mask his flaws. And given he's making just as much as Cousins next year, they'd be better off rolling with the same QB room.

Tua Tagovailoa is not the answer to the Falcons' quarterback woes

The Alabama product has thrown a league-leading 15 interceptions this year and he has been so bad that he was benched for seventh-round rookie Quinn Ewers last week. For a guy who led the NFL in passing yards and took Miami to the playoffs just two seasons ago, that is a haunting fall from grace.

Despite being only 27 years old, there very well could be a trade market for the 2020 first-round pick, but no team will want to pay his contract unless it's a Brock Osweiler-type situation where the team taking on the contract acquires significant draft capital in exchange for taking on that hefty salary.

However, the more likely outcome is that he's cut, and he picks his next destination. He and Penix are both lefties, so he could be a solid veteran mentor who could push him for the starting job or even start if need be, but suffice it to say, his best days as a starting quarterback is certainly behind him.

Given Penix has dealt with his own injury concerns, there is no world where the perfect response to that is to bring in another signal-caller who can't stay healthy. At least Penix has long-term potential, wev've seen Tua's ceiling, and what he could be is a distant memory compared to what he is now.

The Falcons will definitely address the position this offseason, but a cast-off starter like Tagovailoa or Kyler Murray are not the answer in Atlanta. Ideally, a young, mobile insurance option like Trey Lance or Malik Willis are signed by the team until the second-year quarterback is ready to return to the lineup.