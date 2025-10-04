Falcons fans can’t stop laughing at brutal revelation for NFC South rival

If you thought Atlanta Falcons fans had it bad, then you have no idea what Panthers fans have been through. The Dirty Birds are amid a seven-year playoff drought, but Carolina hasn't won more than seven games in a season since 2017 and including interim coaches, there have been seven different head coaches across that span.

After trading a king's ransom to select him, the Bryce Young pick has crashed and burned, And to add insult to injury, Panthers fans have to tune in every Sunday and be reminded of their failures with both Sam Darnold and Baker Mayfield—who flamed out in Charlotte but managed to revive their careers elsewhere.

The heartache has become so severe for some fans that it's become hard to watch, including the hosts of the MeowMix podcast. Stephen Costner and Jerry Dempster have been hosting the show for over six years, but announced they were going on indefinite hiatus due to the team's dismal performance.

MeowMix, a popular Panthers podcast that started in 2019, is shutting down indefinitely due to the team's poor performance 🥀



The podcast announced they can no longer 'justify' the time spent away from their wives and children on Sundays



(Via @MeowMixPodcast) pic.twitter.com/O4Gl7T1UV3 — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) October 3, 2025

MeowsMix' hiatus perfectly encapsulates the downfall of the Panthers

Entering Week 5, the Panthers are sitting at 1-3, with their only victory coming against the Falcons back in Week 3. It was an embarrassing afternoon for the Dirty Birds, but they remain in a far better spot than their division rivals.

The first month of the season hasn't been perfect, but it displayed some exciting truths. It showed that Michael Penix Jr. is a legitimate franchise quarterback, that Bijan Robinson is a true Offensive Player of the Year frontrunner, and that Jeff Ulbrich's defense is taking flight.

For the first time in years, Raheem Morris' squad has legitimate postseason aspirations, while the Panthers have organizational ineptitude that starts and ends with poor ownership.

After kicking off 2024 with a measly 1-7 record, Dave Canales and Carolina displayed promise down the stretch, upsetting both the Panthers and Falcons in overtime while keeping within a score of both the Chiefs and Eagles. Bryce Young looked like he was a finally turning a corner, but that momentum has dissipated in 2025.

The Cats are within the bottom 10 in total offense, passing yards per game, rushing yards per game, and scoring offense in 2025 while their former No. 1 overall pick ranks 29th among all starters in passer rating—with only Trevor Lawrence, Jake Browning, J.J. McCarthy, and Cam Ward below him.

Even the selection of Tetairoa McMillan in the first round of the 2025 NFL Draft hasn't been enough to help Young take another step forward. Just like Darnold and Mayfield, the former Heisman Trophy winner needs to get out of Carolina if he wants to salvage his career

10 years ago, it was the Panthers who ran the division with Cam Newton at quarterback. Now, Carolina is consistently picking inside the top 10 of the NFL Draft, and even their embarrassment of Atlanta won't change which fanbase will get the last laugh.

