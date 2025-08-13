Falcons fans can't help but laugh at rival's preseason debacle

The New Orleans Saints are the worst combination of old and untalented at the most important positions, while also having few resources to fix things that you could ever have.

Any realistic expectations for them this year are bottom of the division and top-five draft pick.

Which is why seeing them get smoked in their preseason opener was no shock, even if it was just preseason.

And it has Atlanta Falcons fans celebrating.

Falcons fans are basking in the Saints' inevitable failures

Falcons fans know what it is like to go into a season with a Day 2 or 3 quarterback starting. They saw it when Desmond Ridder was handed the keys to Arthur Smith's lacking offense in 2023.

The Saints will be in that situation, having to start either fifth-round pick Spencer Rattler or rookie second-round pick Tyler Shough.

Seeing those two passers on Sunday against the Chargers proved to everyone that their 2025 season will go similarly to the Falcons' 2023 season, if not worse.

Rattler started the game and went 7 for 11 for 53 yards and no touchdowns.

While he didn't make a big mistake, completing seven passes for an average of 7.5 yards won't win you many regular-season games.

Tyler Shough replaced him after a couple of series, and things didn't look any better. He threw an ugly pick-six that gave Falcons fans flashbacks to Kirk Cousins' pick-six against the same team.

Chargers rookie Eric Rogers intercepts the pass for a Pick-6!



Watch on @NFLNetwork

Stream on @NFLPlus pic.twitter.com/muotymCVoy — NFL (@NFL) August 10, 2025

Shough went on to complete 15 of his 22 passes for 165 yards with a touchdown and interception.

He did complete a long touchdown pass, but it was to a wide open receiver with backups on defense.

Perhaps, more alarming was their questionable offensive line, which allowed five sacks and helped them generate just 61 rushing yards.

And, on the other side, they couldn't stop the run as Jim Harbaugh's squad ran the ball 34 times for 148 yards and two touchdowns.

In the end, the Saints lost 27-13, and it should've been 27/10 if not for Kellen Moore sending his kicking team out for a pointless field goal down by 17 with less than 30 second remaining.

So, Falcons fans can only get excited to watch their rival enter the 2025 season with no franchise quarterback and poor offensive and defensive lines.

More Falcons news: