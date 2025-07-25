Falcons sign former 1,000-yard receiver after alarming Darnell Mooney injury

The Atlanta Falcons entered training camp with a solid wide receiver room, headlined by Drake London and Darnell Mooney.

However, just a short time into practice, Mooney went down with an injury after going after a deep pass by Michael Penix Jr. Thus far, all we know is he was able to walk off the field on his own power.

But now things have become even more concerning after the Falcons felt the need to add a high-profile wide receiver, D.J. Chark.

Veteran FA WR DJ Chark, who spent last year with the #Chargers, is signing with the #Falcons, per me and @MikeGarafolo. He gets a 1-year deal.



The former #Jaguars, #Panthers and #Chargers veteran lands in ATL after several visits. pic.twitter.com/wGKFmJSbGW — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) July 25, 2025

While it is great to add the former 1,000-yard receiver, this is concerning in regards to Mooney.

Darnell Mooney's injury might be worse than expected after D.J. Chark signing

Mooney is a vital part of the Falcons' offense. He is their explosive, big-play machine who Michael Penix Jr. has been excited to work with for a full offseason and season.

That is why they cannot afford to have the wide receiver miss any amount of time.

Obviously, only time will tell what the severity of his ailment is. It is strange we haven't heard any update quite yet.

As for Chark, he has been a journeyman since a productive tenure with the Jacksonville Jaguars.

In four years with the Jags, he had two productive seasons with 1,000-yard and 700-yard seasons in 2019 and 2020, respectively. But he also disappointed with only 100 yards in 2018 and 2021.

He has spent a single season with the Lions, Panthers, and Chargers since then.

Chark had productive years with the Lions and Panthers, totaling 500 yards, but things took a downturn last year when he had just four catches for 31 yards in seven games for the Chargers.

If Mooney is out for an extended period, the Falcons need him to be a 500-yard receiver, at least.

The next two receivers on the depth chart—Ray-Ray McCloud III and KhaDarel Hodge—are best used in the slot.

Hopefully, the Chark signing is nothing more than adding depth to an important position in Zac Robinson's offense.

More Falcons news: