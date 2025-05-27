OTA absence has Falcons deeply regretting major offseason choices

It was surprising to see Kirk Cousins present on day one of voluntary workouts a week ago. It seemed like a foregone conclusion that he would skip offseason workouts to find a new team, but that wasn't the case.

At least until now...

Kirk Cousins skips voluntary OTAs amidst uncertainty with Falcons

Cousins was among the handful of players who weren't present at the early OTA activities, according to Raheem Morris.

While we don't know the full details, this is alarming, and it could have the Falcons regretting their decision not to trade him months ago.

We are down to one potential landing spot: the Pittsburgh Steelers. Even then, their number one choice is Aaron Rodgers, so it depends on what his final decision ends up being.

If he signs with Pittsburgh, the Falcons are left with an expensive backup quarterback who doesn't want to participate.

This whole saga has already been a distraction, but adding Cousins' absence only intensifies things.

After the quarterback showed up to participate with his team last week, we thought we were through the drama. It felt like things were heading toward him swallowing his pride and doing everything he could to be the best backup in the league.

That said, we don't know the whole story to this. Perhaps he has other commitments and couldn't attend. It is certainly weird that he would show up one week but not the next.

Either way, we likely aren't close to a resolution. Rodgers will probably sign with the Steelers, leaving Terry Fontenot waiting for a catastrophic injury to another team.

Who knows when that would happen; it could be one week, one month, or five months, we just don't know.

Altogether, the Falcons' stubbornness could end up haunting them. They should've paid a few million to get a draft pick or two and move on.

Instead, we are left asking each day whether the backup will be present.

