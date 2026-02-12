Falcons fans may get sick hearing the latest Tyler Allgeier free agency rumor

The Atlanta Falcons could lose veteran running back Tyler Allgeier in free agency this offseason, but the Falcons will be be just fine since they have Bijan Robinson. Of course, the two make up a great backfield duo, but Falcons fans will understand if Allgeier leaves for a bigger contract and bigger opportunity elsewhere.

However, Atlanta fans will hate if the running back left the team but stayed in the division. Unfortunately, that’s exactly what NFL reporter Greg Auman predicted will happen. In a recent FOX Sports piece, ranking the top 100 free agents and naming potential fits for them, Auman ranked Allgeier No. 96, and said following Zac Robinson to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers makes sense.

Falcons free agent running back Tyler Allgeier could follow Zac Robinson to Buccaneers

Auman explained that Allgeier is a talented running back, he’s just been playing behind one of the league’s best running backs. With former Falcons’ offensive coordinator Zac Robinson taking the same role in Tampa Bay, he could bring the running back that he coached the last two seasons with him.

The Buccaneers already have a talented backfield with Bucky Irving and Rachaad White, but White is set to be a free agency this offseason as well. Tampa Bay could easily replace him with Allgeier, keeping their offensive skill positions stacked.

In 2025, Allgeier appeared in all 17 games, carrying the ball just 143 times. With those carries, he had 514 yards and a career-high eight touchdowns. The touchdowns were a career high, but the yardage was a career low. In 2022, before the arrival of Robinson, Allgeier rushed for 1,035 yards.

That number dropped each season since, going to 683, 644, and then 514 last year. The veteran running back also added 516 receiving yards in his career, and two additional touchdowns through the air.

Even in his limited opportunities, his specialty has been identified as someone who excels around the goal line and in short yardage situations, with incredible ball security. That’s why Allgeier has 18 rushing touchdowns in his career, and zero fumbles.

If the veteran running back stays in the division and joins the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, the Falcons will have to face him twice a year, which won’t be fun, and he could also improve one of Atlanta’s biggest NFC South competitors.