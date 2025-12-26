Longtime Falcons' fan favorite could fall victim to looming Bijan Robinson decision

With the Atlanta Falcons once again eliminated from playoff contention, all eyes shift toward what will be a pivotal offseason in Atlanta. The Falcons' biggest question is at quarterback, but several of their key players will either hit free agency or are eligible for a long-term contract extension with the team.

Bijan Robinson, Drake London, and Kyle Pitts are all angling for lucrative new contracts, while some defensive veterans are just hoping to cash in. Terry Fontenot is well aware of how pivotal this offseason is for the Dirty Birds, but their lack of cap space is starting to make things complicated.

Tyler Allgeier has been playing second fiddle to Bijan Robinson for the last few seasons, but with him set to become a free agent, he will likely pursue a bigger role elsewhere. That means it's a foregone conclusion he signs with another team, unless the Falcons somehow manage to retain him for cheap.

Tyler Allgeier's future with the Falcons is now at serious risk

As long as Bijan is healthy, the 23-year-old will always be the centerpiece of this offense, which is no surprise given he's already 2,000 scrimmage yards this season with two games left. But Allgeier is more than capable of starting on another team or inheriting a larger role in a running back rotation.

In his lone season as the feature back, he rushed for over 1,000 yards in his rookie season, but is now best utilized as a change-of-pace back. In the Falcons' Week 16 win over the Cardinals, Bijan totaled 168 scrimmage yards, but Allgeier out-gained him on the ground, 79-76, on the same amount of rush attempts.

The BYU product has logged a career-high eight rushing touchdowns in 2025, and there's still two games left to play. And given he has two more rushing scores than Bijan this season, his 225-pound frame is finally being put to good use. And we have seen players thrive as red zone stars before.

However, Spotrac projects Allgeier's market value at just one year, $1.8 million, which means an undeveloped running back market will likely affect his market. In the modern NFL, backs are replaceable and only nine of them made over $10 million while 36 wide receivers did this season.

It feels like Spotrac is underestimating the 25-year-old's impact, as $4 million per season could be a better benchmark of what top backup running backs get offered on the market. And the franchise tag is off the table, since Kaden Elliss or Kyle Pitts will most likely be playing on the tag next season.

With that said, he has been a pivotal part of this Atlanta offense in 2025 and fans would certainly love to see him be retained. So unless he takes a serious pay cut to remain a Falcon, he could go somewhere like Houston, where his skillset will be more important.