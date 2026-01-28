Falcons fans must hope B/R's pinned landing spot is wrong for underrated TE

The Atlanta Falcons have a serious case to make about them being the top team in the NFC South in 2026, but obviously it all depends on how they perform on the field. However, they have to get through the offseason which essentially started for them after Week 18.

They have hired a new head coach in Kevin Stefanski, and have already built up their coaching staff. It’s important to get these details taken care of ahead of free agency and the draft which will be here before you know it.

While Atlanta should only be focusing on what they need to do what’s best for their franchise, it’s also important to potentially keep an eye on what other teams may do, especially when it’s in your own division. The Falcons helped the Carolina Panthers win the division this season, yet they had the same record.

With Stefanski coming in and the vision looking upward for Atlanta, there is a great chance that they could start their turnaround and take the NFC South. However, for now, this division does belong to Carolina whether you want to admit it or not.

Just like any other team, Carolina will look to add to their roster to keep improving to keep control of the division. Maybe they go out and trade for a player, maybe they make a good amount of free agency moves to help support Bryce Young. Either way, they will for sure look to build on their 2025 season.

Panthers pinned as a landing spot for intriguing tight end (and that should concern the Falcons)

Kristopher Knox from Bleacher Report recently listed the “trade value” for specific NFL players and one of those players was Chicago Bears tight end Cole Kmet. Knox listed the trade value for Kmet as a 2026 5th-round pick and the top landing spot was the Panthers.

"The Carolina Panthers should be interested in adding a tight end of Kmet's caliber. Carolina won the NFC South and appears poised to take another positive step. However, it could use a more dynamic tight end to aid quarterback Bryce Young.

Tommy Tremble led Panthers tight ends with just 249 receiving yards this past season." Kristopher Knox, Bleacher Report

There’s no denying that Carolina’s defense is pretty solid and they have playmakers. As for their offense, it can be hit or miss. However, they can still light up the scoreboard. Then adding someone like Kmet not only makes sense, but it could very well add value to the offense. That should concern Falcons fans.

While Atlanta’s defense is solid, you would then be talking about how the Falcons would then have to gameplan for Tet McMillan, Chuba Hubbard, possibly Rico Dowdle if he returns, and then Kmet who can easily become a safety valve for Young.

It would make sense for the Bears to trade Kmet as the team drafted Colston Loveland in the first round last April. He is coming off his second worst productive season with the team and the Bears have other priorities to fix rather than keeping two starting tight ends on the team. Let's hope that Carolina isn't able to bring in any potential impactful players to keep them ahead in the division.