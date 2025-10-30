Falcons fans thought they had it bad until the Saints just stole the show

There was no fanbase more mortified after Week 8 than the Atlanta Falcons. Against a 1-6 Dolphins team with one of the worst defenses in football, the Falcons fell flat. Their defense led Tua Tagovailoa to his best start of the year, while the offense looked completely dysfunctional in the 24-point loss.

As bad as things are in Atlanta, fans can at least rest easy knowing they have their long-term answer at quarterback. However, the same cannot be said for the New Orleans Saints, who announced that Tyler Shough would officially replace Spencer Rattler as the starting quarterback after Rattler was pulled in the third quarter in Week 8.

Sources: The future is now in New Orleans, with the #Saints making rookie QB Tyler Shough their starter.



Spencer Rattler now heads to the bench, while the second-rounder moves to the forefront in a decision coach Kellen Moore informed them of today. pic.twitter.com/yO2MJ86vJ6 — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) October 28, 2025

The second-round rookie out of Louisville will be 26 at the time of his first NFL start, and the jury's still out on whether he's capable of emerging as a franchise QB. The track record for Day 2 signal-callers suggests the odds aren't in his favor, but then again, Jalen Hurts is the reigning Super Bowl MVP.

Falcons fans can only laugh as Saints bench Spencer Rattler for Tyler Shough

While the Dirty Birds had to witness a Kirk Cousins disasterclass in the 34-10 defeat, the Saints didn't fare any better against the Buccaneers. They fell 23-3, and neither Rattler or Shough did anything relatively impressive.

The Falcons' Week 8 performance exposed just how important Michael Penix Jr. is to their offensive output, but the QB change did nothing for Who Dat Nation. They were manhandled by Tampa Bay's defense, and fans should expect Jeff Ulbrich's unit to do the same when they face off in Week 12.

Luckily, Atlanta will be far healthier in Week 9 against the Patriots, but their next two matchups are against two of the NFL's hottest teams. Raheem Morris and Zac Robinson are going to need to lock in to rectify the offensive woes.

The second-year quarterbackhas been better than fans realized this season, but the transition to the the No. 40 pick will play a pivotal part in dictating if New Orleans will be drafting a quarterback in the first round in 2026. And a date with the red-hot Rams won't make things any easier for Shough.

The funniest part about said decision is that Ian Rapoport referred to the decision as a move to the future, but Rattler is younger than Shough. That said, New Orleans' clear lack of an offensive line and strong weapons will be setting their prized rookie up to fail from the get go—just like it did for his predecessor.

Saints head coach Kellen Moore has two bridge options leading his quarterback room, and it's catharsis for the fans in Atlanta who still have nightmares of the Sean Payton and Drew Brees days in the bayou. And the Falcons faithful should enjoy their rival's newfound ineptitude.