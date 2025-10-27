It took just one game of Kirk Cousins for Falcons fans to miss Michael Penix Jr.

With Michael Penix Jr. nursing a bone bruise in his knee, the Atlanta Falcons turned to Kirk Cousins in Week 8 against the Dolphins. While many expected the start to mark the beginning of a quarterback controversy in Atlanta, Cousins' first start of 2025 went about as horrible as it possibly could.

Cousins completed 21-of-31 passes for 173 yards, but for the second straight Sunday, a rough outing for the run game led to the passing game suffering. Without both Penix and Drake London, it's no surprise to see Atlanta lose, but 34-10 to a 1-6 Miami team is straight up dysfunction.

The 37-year-old was presented with the perfect audition to boost his trade value, but squandered that opportunity beyond belief. After a performance like this, it's no surprise that Penix will remain the unquestioned QB1 if and when he returns from injury, since Cousins clearly doesn't have it anymore—and interest around the league is nonexistent.

Kirk Cousins had Falcons fans missing their franchise quarterback

Many fans expected Cousins to deliver a stellar start and reignite trade discussions (or those about a quarterback controversy) in Atlanta, but Week 8 made it apparent that that won't happen. He remains a quality backup, but it would take an absolute collapse from Penix for Kirko to draw another start this year.

Penix still has the organizational backing from Raheem Morris and Terry Fontenot, which has only been aided by the team's willingness to move his four-time Pro Bowler backup before the deadline. However, trade interest has been minimal, and his rough outing all but confirmed he will remain a Falcon through the end of the season.

There have been bumps in the road throughout the early going of Penix's career, but the second-year quarterback has shown flashes of stardom—but inconsistently. There is zero doubt that the 25-year-old is Atlanta's long-term answer, since arm talent and accuracy like his are things you can't teach.

The No. 8 overall pick in 2024 out of Washington has thrown for just five touchdowns in six starts this season, but Zac Robinson's run-heavy approach isn't doing enough to get him in a rhythm. When the run game isn't there, the offense sputters, and Robinson needs to trust his young QB more.

Penix has had some rough outings this season, but he also managed to out-duel Josh Allen on primetime, so we know he can rise to the occasion. With how bad the offense looked without him, the Falcons would have had a real shot to win this game if he and London suited up.