Falcons fans were just given a brand new reason to support the Kevin Stefanski hire

Atlanta Falcons fans have quickly gotten on board surrounding the team's decision to hire Kevin Stefanski to be their next head coach, and it's hard to blame them. He seems like a no-nonsense guy who cares most about getting results, which is a huge course correct after the Raheem Morris fiasco.

However, it seems like the fanbase isn't alone in their sentiment. Players throughout the Falcons' locker room have praised the first major hire of Matt Ryan's tenure as president of football. Bijan Robinson sung his praises during the Pro Bowl Games, and doubled down on Good Morning Football.

Additionally, A.J. Terrell had positive things to say about the Stefanski hire. During Super Bowl media week, radio host Sean Anderson interviewed the All Pro corner, and made his first impressions on his new head coach crystal clear as he revealed they had a phone call earlier this week to break the ice.

"I had gotten on the phone with him just to break ice, but Stefanski (is a) great leader for us and I'm excited to work with him." A.J. Terrell

Not only do Terrell's comments feel like the running consensus in Atlanta, it's a positive sign in itself that the locker room is buying into what their new leader is selling.

The Falcons' locker room, especially Bijan Robinson and A.J. Terrell, are clearly in support of the Kevin Stefanski hire

Under Morris, the Dirty Birds were basically being coached by a glorified cheerleader and they were consistently under-prepared when it was all said and done on Sundays. It felt at times like the locker room culture came before everything else because they hired the personable, player-centric coach.

Instead, hiring the 43-year-old feels like the Morris contrast the Falcons have needed, he has a track record of being a successful head coach. Stefanski lead the Browns to two playoff appearances, including their best postseason in 25 years by leading them to the Divisional Round back in 2020.

Moreover, Stefanski was named the NFL's Coach of the Year on two separate occasions for what he accomplished in Cleveland. Making a franchise as awful as the Browns look respectable is a tall task, and doing so through years of QB instability while being sabotaged by ownership is unprecedented.

Most importantly, the Falcons have desperately needed a culture reset, and Stefanski seems to be providing that. Players have been praising the hire at every turn and are excited for what he can do in a better situation in Atlanta, so Terrell's words could make way for the perfect coach-team marriage.