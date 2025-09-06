Falcons' Week 1 injury report is the team's worst-case scenario

Atlanta Falcons receiver Darnell Mooney has been battling a shoulder injury since the beginning of training camp, but finally returned to practice ahead of Sunday’s season opener against the Bucs. The 27-year-old wideout said earlier this week that he believes he’s a “game time decision” for Week 1.

Against a potent Buccaneers offense, the Dirty Birds are going to need all of the help they can get on offense. It’s Michael Penix Jr’s first season opener, and it is crucial that the team makes a positive impression in front of the home fans. Zac Robinson’s offense will still have Drake London, Kyle Pitts, and Bijan Robinson headlining the weapons, but Mooney’s absence means Ray-Ray McCloud would step in as WR2 behind London.

Raheem Morris described WR Darnell Mooney's status for Sunday as something that "will go down to the wire." #Falcons — Marc Raimondi (@marcraimondi) September 5, 2025

Entering a crucial NFC South battle, the Tulane product’s status being firmly up in the air is the worst case scenario. Most of the players Tampa Bay will be missing—such as Chris Godwin and Tristan Wirfs—are already common knowledge, which puts the Falcons at a strategic disadvantage. But luckily, he’s their only notable name battling the injury bug.

Darnell Mooney’s chemistry with Michael Penix Jr is already falling behind

The 2020 fifth-round pick of the Bears had an impressive first season in Atlanta. He amassed 64 receptions for 995 yards and five touchdowns—and Mooney even missed his QB’s Week 18 breakout against the Panthers.

That means that he only appeared in two of Penix’s three starts in 2024 and his injury prevented that connection from continuing to blossom this summer. It's why Atlanta briefly signed DJ Chark before his retirement.

However, in the Washington product’s first career start in Week 16, the Alabama native recorded six receptions for 82 yards in a 34-7 victory over the New York Giants.

It means there’s something to build off of, but he targeted both Pitts and London frequently during training camp—and Robinson will always get his touches. So even if he plays, his target share could fall back down in 2025.

The timing of his return adds a wrinkle to everything too. Mooney returned to practice last week and practiced in a limited fashion throughout this week—but it’s clear Raheem Morris and the Falcons are willing to be patient so Mooney’s injury doesn’t linger throughout the season.

This early in the season, the wait and see approach can be unnerving. Falcons fans will have to hold their breath until kickoff to know if one of Atlanta’s key offensive weapons will be available, making Sunday’s opener against the reigning division champions all the more important.

For more Atlanta Falcons news and analysis: