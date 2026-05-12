Falcons fill glaring need through risky deal with former second-round pick

The Atlanta Falcons tried out two notable veterans during their rookie minicamp over the weekend, and they signed the first. However, now they're signing the second, as the Falcons are reportedly signing Ross Blacklock, whose wish for a second lease on life for his NFL career has been granted.

Along with OG Layden Robinson, Blacklock was one of the notable players the Falcons worked out, and now they're both on the 90-man roster. And thankfully, Atlanta has a major need at the defensive tackle position, which the 2020 second-round pick will compete to help them solve in training camp.

The 27-year-old hasn't appeared in an NFL game since 2023, and hasn't been on an active roster in over two years. He last spent 2024 on the practice squad of the New York Giants, so if the Dirty Birds didn't come play savior, there's a chance Blacklock's career would have had to face a premature end.

The Falcons are signing Ross Blacklock after a tryout at rookie minicamp

What's more interesting about the Blacklock signing is that he was drafted by the Houston Texans with the pick they got in the DeAndre Hopkins trade, yet he only lasted two seasons in Houston. He was subsequently traded to Minnesota, where he only spent a season, before things got real ugly.

Since the start of 2023, the TCU product has spent time on the practice squads for the Jacksonvile Jaguars, Indianapolis Colts, Tennessee Titans, and the New York Giants. You're telling me that this guy isn't even good enough to play a reserve role on teams who were some of the worst in the NFL at the time? Jeez.

The Dirty Birds signing a guy who spent the entire 2025 season out of the NFL is hard to get behind. But I don't think it really affects all that much. Defensive tackle was a lingering need with or without him, and given his time overlapping with Nate Ollie in Indianapolis, he could turn his career around.

I would venture to say that the Blacklock signing is meant to add another body to the defensive tackle competition. Brandon Dorlus, Zach Harrison, and Maason Smith (nose tackle) will likely be the starters, with DaShawn Hand, LaCale London, Chris Williams, and Anterio Thompson fighting for playing time behind them. And Blacklock should join the latter group fighting for a roster spot.

At 6-foot-3 and 290 pounds, he's on the smaller side to play nose tackle, but it could work if he puts on weight. I still trust Smith as the top option to plug the gap after trading Ruke Orhorhoro for him, but if Blacklock can remember he was a second-round pick and offer some help in defending the run, I don't hate this signing.