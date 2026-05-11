Falcons' rookie minicamp offered former fourth-round pick a second lease on life

The Atlanta Falcons have wasted no time making moves in the aftermath of their rookie minicamp. Minicamp went on from Friday to Sunday, and gave Falcons fans their first look at the 2026 rookie class, but it also saw Atlanta reportedly sign one of the veterans they worked out over the weekend.

The man in question is offensive guard Layden Robinson. He and Ross Blacklock were the main veterans the Falcons tried out, and clearly Robinson made enough of an impression for Kevin Stefanski and Ian Cunningham to allow him to compete for a roster spot once training camp kicks off.

The 25-year-old was a fourth-round pick of the New England Patriots back in 2024, where he started 11 games as a rookie. Robinson started games at both guard spots for the Patriots, but because of an injury suffered in training camp last summer, he was waived before the season and placed on IR.

The Falcons are signing Layden Robinson after

New England waived him officially in October, where he spent the rest of 2025 on the practice squad with the Las Vegas Raiders, who waived him last week. Now, the Falcons are looking to see if Robinson could provide them some depth on the offensive line under new OL coach Bill Callahan.

The 6-foot-3, 311-pound guard is slightly undersized, but he won't start for the Dirty Birds anyways. Matthew Bergeron and Chris Lindstrom are firmly entrenched as Atlanta's starting guard duo, so unless one of them goes down, odds are Robinson won't see the field very much even if he does make the roster.

However, Bergeron is set to be a free agent after this season, and it's no guarantee the Falcons will be able to retain him given the number of players they have to extend. So in the event he leaves next offseason, Robinson could offer Atlanta an in-house option to compete for the starting left guard job.

With his versatility betweeen both guard spots, the Texas A&M product will be an interesting rehabilitation project for the Falcons to look into. He'll be working with a legendary OL coach whose developed countless players, so if he can't revive his career in Atlanta, odds are that it'll spell the end of Robinson's NFL career altogether.

He has a lot on the line, so while there's no risk involved for the Falcons, they're banking on him staying healthy and becoming a solid depth piece behind Bergeron and Lindstrom after last weekend.