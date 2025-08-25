Falcons' preseason cut proves Terry Fontenot made a major free-agency mistake

The Atlanta Falcons went into the offseason looking for defensive line help. While most of their attention went to the edges, they addressed the interior by signing veteran Morgan Fox.

The team handed him a good chunk of change, expecting him to be a solid depth piece, at the very least.

However, Fox quickly found himself free-falling down the depth chart, ultimately leading to his release, and a major regret by General Manager Terry Fontenot.

Terry Fontenot's regrets his big interior free agent addition

Morgan Fox has had a long NFL career that has spanned across three teams (Rams, Panthers, and Chargers) over nine seasons.

He has never been a star, but he has been respected by every coach he has played for.

When the Falcons signed him in mid-March, we all immediately figured he would make the final 53-man roster.

But that wasn't the case; he didn't even make it a day after the final preseason game before being released.

This development can be taken two ways: the Falcons are happy and excited with their young depth, or Fox really fell off a cliff that fast.

The former is more likely because the coaches have been raving about Ruke Orhorhoro, Zach Harrison, and Brandon Dorlus. Each of those guys will be relied on to turn this defense around.

But no matter how you see it, one thing is sure: Terry Fontenot made a mistake signing Morgan Fox.

The veteran landed a two-year, $8.5 million contract with $3 million guaranteed.

While those numbers pale in comparison to Kirk Cousins, it is still another bad look for the fifth-year GM.

That said, if all the young linemen go out there and ball this season, all will be forgiven for this failed free-agent signing.

