Falcons' final Week 4 injury report is fantastic news for Jeff Ulbrich

The Atlanta Falcons are fresh off of their most demoralizing loss in years in a game that has seen quarterback controversy resurface among the fanbase. The demoralizing 30-0 defeat in Carolina marked Atlanta's first shutout loss in 10 years, and momentum is waning as the team looks to avoid a 1-3 start on Sunday.

After back-to-back road contests, the Dirty Birds will return home to host the Washington Commanders in Week 4. Washington is fresh off of a 41-24 drubbing of the Raiders, which they accomplished without Jayden Daniels—so even Marcus Mariota could give Jeff Ulbrich's defense problems.

The injury report for the Commanders remains in flux. After leaving the game with a quad injury in Week 3, Terry McLaurin has yet to practice this week and will miss Week 4. Meanwhile, despite practicing in a limited fashion on Thursday, Daniels was also ruled out against the Falcons due to a sprained knee. That means Washington will be missing their two most important offensive players.

Falcons catch a lucky break on the injury front

The reigning Offensive Rookie of the Year was pushing to play—and even said he felt good enough to play earlier this week—yet the Commanders are playing it safe. This means that on Sunday, Mariota will be the starter against his former team. How about that for a full-circle moment?

Luckily for Falcons fans, star cornerback A.J. Terrell is the only noteworthy absence for the home team. With the Week 5 bye looming, it's no surprise Atlanta is taking a cautious approach with the Clemson product.

With that said, here's the Falcons' final Week 4 injury report.

Did not participate

RB Nathan Carter (hamstring)

CB A.J. Terrell (hamstring)

WR KhaDarrel Hodge (groin)

WR Darnell Mooney (rest)

EDGE Leonard Floyd (rest)

DL David Onyemata (rest)

Limited participants

ILB Kaden Elliss (rest)

OT Jake Matthews (rest)

Full

TE Kyle Pitts Sr. (toe)

WR Jamal Agnew (groin)

S DeMarcco Hellams (hamstring)

EDGE James Pearce Jr (groin)

WR Casey Washington (concusssion)

Out

RB Nathan Carter (hamstring)

CB A.J. Terrell (hamstring)

WR KhaDarrel Hodge (groin)

Let's break this down. Jamal Agnew will finally make his season debut with the Falcons after dealing with a groin injury, and could quickly forge a meaningful role. The multitude of receivers who were banged up in Week 3 are now healthy, which bodes well for a Michael Penix Jr bounce-back game.

Kyle Pitts has been battling a toe injury over the last few days, but has fully practiced each of the last two days and will enter the weekend with no limitations. Pitts, DeMarcco Hellams, and Casey Washington all practiced in a limited capacity on Wednesday, but were all absent on the team's final injury report after back-to-back full practice sessions.

It's also interesting that Morris is resting several key veterans in Week 4, especially when Sunday feels like a must-win matchup. Mooney missed all of training camp due to injury and needs all the practice reps he can get—especially after his slow start. It makes sense to rest veterans early in the week, but on Friday will always be puzzling to me.

The best news here is that first-round rookie James Pearce Jr has no injury designation for Week 4 after practicing in a limited capacity on both Wednesday and Thursday due to a groin issue. But after a rough outing last weekend, the young pass-rusher can get right against the battered Washington offense.

Week 4 is crucial for the Dirty Birds, so here's hoping they can take advantage and enter the bye sitting at 2-2.

