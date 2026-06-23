Falcons finally agree to terms on historic contract extension with Kyle Pitts

With the clock ticking, the Atlanta Falcons finally got a long-term extension done with Kyle Pitts. With just a few seconds left to spare on the shot clock, the Falcons reportedly agreed to terms with Pitts on a three-year contract worth $54 million which included $36 million in fully guaranteed money.

The contract, which comes with $18 million in average annual value, makes Pitts the third-highest paid tight end in the NFL, only behind George Kittle and Trey McBride. It's also the largest three-year. contract ever signed by a tight end, so Ian Cunningham was willing to spend big to get a deal done.

Through five years defined by inconsistency, injury, unstable QB play, and a lot of disappointment, the Falcons remained undeterred. After a career-year in 2025 where Pitts caught 88 passes for 928 yards and five touchdown receptions, they could have traded him, but instead want to see things through.

Falcons continue to invest in their offense with major Kyle Pitts extension

After placing the $15.045 million franchise tag on him in March, Atlanta only had until July 15 to sign the 25-year-old to a long-term extension because of the tag. If a deal wasn't done by then, they would've had to wait until after the regular season to revisit contract negotiations, which is a big risk.

The Dirty Birds selected Pitts fourth overall in the 2021 NFL Draft, where he had a breakout season as a rookie, but things went downhill after that. He couldn't stay healthy. He was held back by QB play. But after an impressive end to the 2025 season, we finally saw glimpses of the player fans expected.

In the NFL world, it's better late than never, and that's what we're seeing. The Falcons only had about three weeks to extend him, and did not want to risk 2025 being a flash in the pan. But the other thing they didn't want to risk was waiting too long and losing their leverage by having to pay him even more.

Other than Pitts itself, the big winner here is Kevin Stefanski. Atlanta is set to embrace the 12-personnel, and having an elite receiving threat lead your TE room is a major asset. And knowing that no trade will happen and he'll be a security blanket for a potential young QB through 2029 is fantastic.

Kyle Pitts may have been a massive headache to you fantasy football managers, but for the Atlanta Falcons, he's a key piece of the puzzle for the foreseeable future--and that $54 million deal sent a clear message.