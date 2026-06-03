Kevin Stefanski doubled down in expectations of Kyle Pitts' future with Falcons

For years, Atlanta Falcons fans have been waiting for Kyle Pitts to fully deliver on the immense potential that made him the highest-drafted tight end in NFL history. After a career-best season in 2025, it appears Kevin Stefanski believes the 25-year-old still hasn't reached his ceiling quite yet…

According to ESPN's Marc Raimondi, Stefanski said he's been impressed with how Pitts has responded to the new responsibilities being placed on him this offseason.

"He's trying to be the best version of himself," Stefanski said.

The Atlanta Falcons believe Kyle Pitts' best days are yet to come

Stefanski described Pitts as a player who is "working like crazy" and someone who "takes coaching," which are both very important traits for young players. The Florida product's rare athletic gifts have never been questioned that’s for sure, and the new coaching staff is ready to unlock that potential.

"The physical skill set is obvious when Kyle's on the field, with how big he is and how he moves," Stefanski said. "But I've been impressed with what we're asking him to do, a couple new things for him."

That's an important development for a player entering a pivotal season. His long-term future in Atlanta is on the line, especially now that Drake London was extended.

"As your players continue on in their career, you want to find out more," Stefanski explained. "What else is in there and what else can we do, and what can we help you with?"

The answer so far has been encouraging.

"So I think Kyle's been outstanding in that regard of trying to continue to get better in so many areas," Stefanski added.

Pitts later shed some light on what those new responsibilities might look like under another new regime.

"I would say adding more tools to my tool box," Pitts said. "Letting me do a couple more things in terms of maybe route running and just schematically. Being able to try and be an asset to this offense."

His sponge-like mindset appears to be exactly what Stefanski wants from one of the focal points of Atlanta's offense.

The broad message is difficult to ignore

The Falcons placed the franchise tag on Pitts earlier this offseason rather than immediately committing to a long-term extension. Trade ideas have been floated, but the Falcons seem to love Pitts and believe he'll only improve over time, which could mean an extension may be coming soon.

The praise for Pitts hasn't been limited to Stefanski, either. Offensive coordinator Tommy Rees recently called him a "great veteran" and pointed to his commitment level, while passing game coordinator Tanner Engstrand said Pitts is going to be "a big piece" of the offense moving forward.

If Stefanski's early impressions are any indication, the Atlanta Falcons believe the best version of Kyle Pitts may still be ahead, and could plan to pay him as such.