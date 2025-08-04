Terry Fontenot just capped off a perfect offseason with strategic extension

The Atlanta Falcons headed into the 2025 offseason with a lot to figure out after another disappointing season.

They started by addressing the pass rush by signing a solid veteran and drafting two talented rookies. Then they added to the secondary and brought back Ryan Neuzil to be the team's starting center.

And now he has locked up Michael Penix Jr.'s blindside protector by signing him to a two-year extension.

Sources: The #Falcons and RT Kaleb McGary have agreed to a 2-year, $30M extension.



The former 1st-rounder has started 92 games over six seasons and is now getting re-upped by Atlanta for the second time. pic.twitter.com/rB6OLEupmB — Jordan Schultz (@Schultz_Report) August 4, 2025

Kaleb McGary had one year left on his deal, so this extension takes him through the 2027 season.

Falcons' latest move was a home run by the front office

Few positions are more sought after than the tackle position in the NFL. The draft always sees many second-round talents go in the first round because you aren't going to land them if you don't take them right away.

And every free agency period sees average tackles get paid like superstars. Dan Moore is the perfect example of that from this offseason; he was an average player, yet the Titans handed him a four-year, $82-million contract.

All this to say, a team can't mess around if they have a starting-caliber player on their roster.

Which is the case for Kaleb McGary, who has been fantastic these past few years.

Terry Fontenot was smart enough this offseason to get out ahead of things by adding more years to both of his starting tackles' contracts. Jake Matthews landed a two-year extension at the beginning of May.

The Falcons can sit back and not worry about protecting the edges of their offensive line for the next few years. They also don't have to worry about the rest of their offensive line since they are under contract for the next two years.

The front office should turn its focus to Drake London, who is eligible and worthy of a massive extension entering his fourth year. Hopefully, that will get done soon.

