The Atlanta Falcons are reeling following a harrowing 31-25 defeat against the Indianapolis Colts in Week 10 which marked their fourth consecutive loss. The trip to Berlin saw Jonathan Taylor run for 244 rushing yards and three touchdowns while the defense allowed over 500 total yards to the Indy offense.

Luckily, following back-to-back losses against teams with winning records, the Dirty Birds will return home to host the Carolina Panthers in Week 11. And after the Panthers blanked the Falcons 30-0 back in Week 3, it makes the revenge game on Sunday afternoon all the more important.

It could be Zac Robinson's final opportunity to save his job, but a strong offensive performance could be just what he and Raheem Morris need to silence all doubts among the fanbase. Unfortunately, Atlanta's bout with the injury bug suggest that is going to be an uphill battle in a must-win game.

Falcons' first Week 11 injury report has fans preparing for a fifth straight loss

The Falcons were without key players such as Leonard Floyd, Matthew Bergeron, and Mike Hughes in Week 10, while Dee Alford left and didn't return in the gutting loss. Moreover, Raheem Morris gave a lengthy injury update prior to practice, so here's how that was reflected in Wednesday's injury report.

Did not participate

WR Drake London (illness)

WR Jamal Agnew (foot)

ILB Josh Woods (hamstring)

LS Liam McCullough (personal)

ILB DeAngelo Malone (ankle)

DL Brandon Dorlus (obllique)

G Chris Lindstrom (foot)

G Matthew Bergeron (ankle)

DL Zach Harrison (knee)

DL Sam Roberts (knee/ankle)

Limited participation

CB Dee Alford (concussion)

CB Mike Hughes (neck)

ILB Malik Verdon (shoulder)

T Jake Matthews (rest)

Full

DL LaCale London (shoulder)

This is a concerning amount of names for a Wednesday injury report, so let's analyze. However, it's also worth noting that a Wednesday absence is only worth panicking over if it extends into later in the week, so you Drake London fantasy owners can rest easy.

Starting with London, it's not great to see him sidelined, but luckily it's not the shoulder he injured on his touchdown grab or the hip he injured that caused him to miss Week 8. Like both Zach Harrison and Chris Lindstrom—who played through their injuries last week—I would be stunned if he doesn't play against the Panthers.

It's been reported that McCullough is dealing with the birth of his child, so the Falcons signed insurance at long snapper to their practice squad. But he also seems in line to play in Week 11.

Morris said earlier today that both Storm Norton and DeAngelo Malone were going on injured reserve, so there are no surprises there. Losing Malone is just a devastating blow to a linebacker corps that has already been without Divine Deablo as of late. And Norton will miss the remainder of the season.

Thankfully, LaCale London is also in line to play, because the lack of participation for Sam Roberts, Harrison, and Brandon Dorlus is a concern. That means that London, Harrison (assuming he plays through it), and Ruke Orhorhoro would be the lone IDL's playing for Atlanta on Sunday.

And that makes the release of Ta'Quon Graham look even worse. Agnew has been struggling and Morris said Bergeron is day-to-day, but isn't sure about Sunday. However, he admitted Lindstrom would play despite his early limitations in practice and was hopeful on Leonard Floyd to return.

Lastly, both Mike Hughes and Dee Alford are in a good spot to suit up at Mercedes-Benz Stadium, which is good news for a secondary that saw Billy Bowman Jr. struggle in his return to the lineup while guarding Tyler Warren last week. Hughes hasn't been great, but he's far better than Mike Ford Jr.