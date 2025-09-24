Falcons' first Week 4 injury report confirms the alarm bells are not yet sounding

The Atlanta Falcons are still recuperating from the team's first road shutout loss since 2015. The 30-0 dismantling saw Michael Penix Jr have his worst game as a starter, throwing two interceptions en route to recording a measly 40.5 passer rating. All of the momentum Atlanta gained on Sunday Night Football in Minnesota seemingly vanished as the Falcons fell to 1-2 in Week 3.

In Week 4, the Dirty Birds will return home to face off with the Washington Commanders, marking the return of both Commanders coach Dan Quinn and backup QB Marcus Mariota to Mercedes-Benz Stadium. And Sunday afternoon offers a clear get-right opportunity for the Falcons against a Commanders team decimated by injury.

The 2-1 Commanders could be missing several key players in Week 4. Star quarterback Jayden Daniels is recovering from a sprained knee and is no guarantee to play on Sunday, while Terry McLaurin's quad injury suffered against the Raiders has him looking into second opinions.

Falcons' Week 4 injury report is a positive sign

Unlike the Commanders, the Dirty Birds enter Week 4 relatively healthy. And beyond what we already knew from Raheem Morris' press conference, the Falcons' first injury report of the week didn't provide much clarity for a crucial matchup on Sunday afternoon.

Morris admitted earlier that A.J. Terrell was week-to-week after missing Week 3, but was "hopeful" about his Week 4 status, which is the main injury storyline of note in Atlanta. It makes more sense to hold him out through the bye, which they should do, but here is Wednesday's injury report.

Did not practice

RB Nathan Carter (hamstring)

CB A.J. Terrell (hamstring)

WR KhaDarrel Hodge (groin)

Limited participants

TE Kyle Pitts (toe)

WR Jamal Agnew (groin)

S DeMarcco Hellams (hamstring)

EDGE James Pearce Jr (groin)

WR Casey Washington (concussion)

Let's break this down. Just like on Friday, the lack of depth in Atlanta's receiver room is being exposed—and having that depth is crucial now that the team moved on from WR's coach Ike Hilliard.

Both Agnew and Washington didn't play in Week 3, and Hodge didn't record a single reception. It's clear that David Sills V is rapidly climbing up the depth chart, and that should be the case regardless of whether or not the wideouts are healthy or not.

Washington is making progress in the NFL's concussion protocol, but still has yet to overtake Ray-Ray McCloud to become a full-time starter. Kyle Pitts is still dealing with his toe injury, but luckily, it doesn't seem to be severe—which is a big break for Michael Penix Jr.

The big concern here is another presence for rookie pass-rusher James Pearce Jr. The first-rounder out of Tennessee shined in Week 2 before struggling last weekend. According to Pro Football Focus, the 21-year-old recorded a 48.9 PFF grade in Week 3, and a matchup with the struggling Josh Conerly Jr. should help get him on the right track.

